'PT Sir' REVIEW: Kashmira Pardeshi, Hiphop Tamizha Adhi film's Twitter reaction OUT; read before buying ticket

'PT Sir' Twitter Review: The film stars Hiphop Tamizha Adhi in the lead role, alongside Kashmira Pardeshi, Anikha Surendran, Ilavarasu, Pandiarajan, Thiagarajan, and Munishkanth in supporting roles. 'PT Sir' hit theatres on May 24, 2024.

PT Sir X Review: "Pagalariyaan" is a Tamil thriller directed by Murugan Raj and starring Vetri and Akshaya Kandamuthan. While Murugan Raj produced the film under the Rishikesh Entertainment company, Vivek Saro created the music score. The film opened in cinemas on May 24, 2024.

According to the producers, Pagalariyaan will take place over the course of one night, focusing on the clash between Wolf (played by Vetri) and Silent (played by Murugan). Murugan directed and co-wrote the script with Vignesh Gunasekar, based on a narrative by Kishor Kumar. Murugan also plays the antagonist in the film.

The trailer for the film begins with Vetri's character having a romantic interaction with Akshaya Kandamuthan's character, but immediately shifts to a storyline filled with strong conversation, gangster aspects, and action sequences.

The Feast of Feel-Good Entertainer with fun, romance, action and sentiments begins!#PTSir From Today in theaters 🎊



Film by @karthikvenu10

A @hiphoptamizha Musical 🎶 pic.twitter.com/vtCTjmwUll — Sasikumar Periasamy (@SKP_Offl) May 24, 2024

#PTSir - Superb Movie🔥 & Good Social Message👏🏻1st Half - Superb & Interval Scene💥 2nd Half - Post Interval🔥 & Court Scenes Little bit slow but in climax Twist Theri🤩💥#Anika & @hiphoptamizha Acting👏🏻 Especially BGM🔥Director #KarthikVenugopalan 👏🏻



Overall - #PTSir - 3.5/5 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/UaTS0cuvHc — TamilCinema4u (@tamilcinema_4u) May 24, 2024

Pagalariyaan Cast and Crew

Vetri, Akshaya Kandamuthan, Sai Dheena, and Murugan Raj lead "Pagalariyaan," which also stars legendary actor Chaplin Balu. Murugan Raj serves as director, producer, writer, and performer in "Pagalariyaan". Vivek Saro composed the film's musical score, while Abilash PMY handled the photography and Guru Pradeep did the editing.

#PTSir below average opening in tamilnadu .poor promotion by team .confirm movie flop dha hiphop adhu. Continuous 5 movie flop hiphop aadhi .good script select pannunga appuram acting improve pannunga .movie promote pannunga. 4 youtube channel promote panna yarum pakka mattanga — Dhinesh (@Dhinesh35779519) May 24, 2024

The release of "Pagalariyaan" is eagerly awaited. It promises an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) evaluations as viewers discuss this thriller picture.

