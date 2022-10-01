Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra talks to US Vice President Kamala Harris during her visit to the White House

    While Priyanka Chopra was at the White House to interview UV Vice President Kamala Harris, Nick Jonas was busy with daddy duties. The dotting father that he is, Nick was hanging out with his daughter Malti Marie in New York City.

    Priyanka Chopra talks to US Vice President Kamala Harris during her visit to the White House drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 11:09 AM IST

    Global star Priyanka Chopra had added another feather in her cap. After her impressive speech at the United Nations General Assembly last month, the actor has once again left us all impressed with another feat of hers.

    Presently in Washington DC, Priyanka Chopra met the United States of America’s Vice-President Kamala Harris on Friday during her visit to the White House. Not only did she meet Harris, but she also interviewed her on her visit.

    The two prominent ladies, US Vice President Kamala Harris and actor Priyanka Chopra were attending the Democratic National Committee Women's Leadership Forum. Dressed in an elegant yellow backless dress, Priyanka asked a few important questions to the US Vice President on topics such as pay parity and gun laws. Furthermore, Priyanka Chopra also spoke about how for the first time in her career of 22 years in showbiz that she received equal pay on a job with a male co-actor this year.

    ALSO READ: Box Office Report: 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' takes the lead over ‘Vikram Vedha’ on Day 1; check out full report

    Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka Chopra also shared a few glimpses from her visit to Washington DC including a few shots from the White House. Apart from sharing an image of the White House, Priyanka also posted a picture of her beverage which had the presidential seal on it.

    Apart from these pictures, Priyanka Chopra also shared a couple of screengrabs, hailing the Supreme Court of India's ruling to legalise abortion in India irrespective of marital status. In the post, she wrote: “The right to choose. The only way it should be for women across the world. A progressive step forward!!!”

    ALSO READ: 68th National Film Awards: Suriya, Ajay Devgn accorded with top honours

    Amidst Priyanka Chopra’s visit to Washington DC and the White House, her singer-actor hubby, Nick Jonas was spending time with their daughter, Malti Marie in New York. He also shared a picture of the father-daughter spending their time together on his Instagram Stories and captioned it: “Daddy daughter adventures in NYC.”

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2022, 11:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Geoge Clooney repsonds to Brat Pitt most handsome man comment here's what he said sur

    George Clooney responds to Brat Pitt's 'most handsome man' comment; here's what he said

    Alia Bhatt's new maternity line has a connection with Ranbir Kapoor Here's what we know sur

    Alia Bhatt's new maternity line has a connection with Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know

    68th National Film Awards Suriya, Ajay Devgn accorded with top honours for Soorarai Pottru, Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior drb

    68th National Film Awards: Suriya, Ajay Devgn accorded with top honours

    68th National Film Awards Here is where and when you can watch the award ceremony drb

    68th National Film Awards: Here’s where and when you can watch the award ceremony

    Kangana Ranaut to meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde drb

    Kangana Ranaut to meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde?

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Jasprit Bumrah not entirely ruled out, says Sourav Ganguly-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Jasprit Bumrah not entirely ruled out, says Sourav Ganguly

    Elon Musk shows off Tesla optimus robot prototype likely to cost less than Tata Safari see photo gcw

    Elon Musk shows off Tesla’s latest Optimus Robot prototype; likely to cost less than Tata Safari

    Geoge Clooney repsonds to Brat Pitt most handsome man comment here's what he said sur

    George Clooney responds to Brat Pitt's 'most handsome man' comment; here's what he said

    5G launch in India Does your smartphone support 5G network Here is how to check it gcw

    5G launch in India: Does your smartphone support 5G network? Here's how to check it

    Friday Box Office Report Ponniyin Selvan I takes the lead over Vikram Vedha on Day 1 check out full report drb

    Box Office Report: 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' takes the lead over ‘Vikram Vedha’ on Day 1; check out full report

    Recent Videos

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon