Priyanka Chopra talks to US Vice President Kamala Harris during her visit to the White House

While Priyanka Chopra was at the White House to interview UV Vice President Kamala Harris, Nick Jonas was busy with daddy duties. The dotting father that he is, Nick was hanging out with his daughter Malti Marie in New York City.

Global star Priyanka Chopra had added another feather in her cap. After her impressive speech at the United Nations General Assembly last month, the actor has once again left us all impressed with another feat of hers.

Presently in Washington DC, Priyanka Chopra met the United States of America’s Vice-President Kamala Harris on Friday during her visit to the White House. Not only did she meet Harris, but she also interviewed her on her visit.

The two prominent ladies, US Vice President Kamala Harris and actor Priyanka Chopra were attending the Democratic National Committee Women's Leadership Forum. Dressed in an elegant yellow backless dress, Priyanka asked a few important questions to the US Vice President on topics such as pay parity and gun laws. Furthermore, Priyanka Chopra also spoke about how for the first time in her career of 22 years in showbiz that she received equal pay on a job with a male co-actor this year.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka Chopra also shared a few glimpses from her visit to Washington DC including a few shots from the White House. Apart from sharing an image of the White House, Priyanka also posted a picture of her beverage which had the presidential seal on it.

Apart from these pictures, Priyanka Chopra also shared a couple of screengrabs, hailing the Supreme Court of India's ruling to legalise abortion in India irrespective of marital status. In the post, she wrote: “The right to choose. The only way it should be for women across the world. A progressive step forward!!!”

Amidst Priyanka Chopra’s visit to Washington DC and the White House, her singer-actor hubby, Nick Jonas was spending time with their daughter, Malti Marie in New York. He also shared a picture of the father-daughter spending their time together on his Instagram Stories and captioned it: “Daddy daughter adventures in NYC.”