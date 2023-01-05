Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti is 'mishti' says Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta, read more

Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta remembered visiting Priyanka Chopra's house in Los Angeles. She also met the actor's daughter, Malti Marie, and described her as 'cute' and'mishti' (sweet).

She declined to discuss the infant further, stating it was a 'personal' visit. While Priyanka and Nick Jonas frequently post images of their infant on social media, they cover her face with stickers to protect her privacy. Sharing the pictures, Rituparna has also written a thank you note for Priyanka's mother. she wrote, "Thanks Aunty for sending this lovely picture of the candle a small gift from me and a lovely note. Glad to see you home a few days back. Thank you for all your hospitality. From you and the Jonas family." Loved meeting you. Missed Priyanka so much during the trip. The house looks like a dream. Made some beautiful memories. Lots of love."

Talking about visiting Priyanka's house, Rituparna called it a 'really wonderful experience'. "Nick and Priyanka are really warm," she told the Hindustan Times. Madhu aunty was the one who invited me. I was passing through LA and decided to stop in. It was wonderful to meet the complete family finally. I got to meet the Jonas brothers. I was unable to remain any longer. Aunty insisted on me eating, but I had to go. Their villa is stunning." "She is an inspiration and she has done so much," she said of Priyanka's career in Hollywood. She has made a name for herself across the world. It is not a joke for her to move to a city like Hollywood and struggle to establish herself."

"I met Malti for some time," she stated about Malti Marie. She's adorable. I'm not going to say much because it was a private visit. "All I can say is mishti." Rituparna visited the Jonas family in November last year and took many pictures with Madhu Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Malti Marie was born via surrogacy in January 2022 to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. As Nick detailed in his Mother's Day article last year, the infant spent 100 days in the NICU before being released in May. "Every family's path is unique and needs a certain amount of trust, and while ours was a difficult few months, what becomes clearly evident in retrospect is how precious and wonderful every moment is," he had wrote. We are happy that our baby girl has returned home. Our new chapter has begun, and our kid is a true badass. Let's do it, M! "Your parents adore you."

