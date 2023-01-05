Birthday girl Deepika Padukone loves THIS eatery in Bengaluru
Deepika Padukone and her husband, Ranveer Singh, live in Mumbai, while her parents remain in India's Silicon Valley. As a result, she continues to visit Bengaluru.
Image: Besharam Rang Song / Youtube
Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's most popular actresses. Every time she appears in a film, she ensures that her pleasant presence and great performance light up the screen. She began her career in the industry with Om Shanti Om, where she co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan, and she hasn't looked back since.
Image: Deepika Padukone / Instagram
The Pathaan teaser was recently released, and it absolutely shattered the internet. Fans are delighted to witness Deepika in a bold avatar, in addition to seeing SRK in a film after five years. She is receiving a lot of attention for her amazing appearance. Cinemagoers are excited to see her in action in the flick since the teaser provided a sneak glimpse.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Deepika Padukone is from Bengaluru, as we all know. She began her career in Sandalwood and has never looked back, appearing in Hollywood films and television series.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
She travels the world and has a love home in Mumbai because of her work. However, her parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, remain in India's Silicon City. As a result, she continues to visit Bengaluru.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
So, whenever Deepika is in town, she makes it a point to visit a handful of her favourite sites. Veena Stores in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, is one such location.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Deepika had been by the store a few years back to sample the freshly cooked Idli-Vada. She went around 6:30 a.m. to avoid unneeded attention. The actress also shared a photo with Mr Pradeep, the proprietor of Veena Stores.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Deepika's parents live in Malleshwaram and frequent Veena Stores and CTR Dosa Corner. In several interviews, she has stated that her favourite dish is Rasam and that she enjoys home-cooked South Indian cuisine.