Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Birthday girl Deepika Padukone loves THIS eatery in Bengaluru

    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 8:13 AM IST

    Deepika Padukone and her husband, Ranveer Singh, live in Mumbai, while her parents remain in India's Silicon Valley. As a result, she continues to visit Bengaluru.

    Image: Besharam Rang Song / Youtube

    Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's most popular actresses. Every time she appears in a film, she ensures that her pleasant presence and great performance light up the screen. She began her career in the industry with Om Shanti Om, where she co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan, and she hasn't looked back since. 
     

    Image: Deepika Padukone / Instagram

    The Pathaan teaser was recently released, and it absolutely shattered the internet. Fans are delighted to witness Deepika in a bold avatar, in addition to seeing SRK in a film after five years. She is receiving a lot of attention for her amazing appearance. Cinemagoers are excited to see her in action in the flick since the teaser provided a sneak glimpse.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Deepika Padukone is from Bengaluru, as we all know. She began her career in Sandalwood and has never looked back, appearing in Hollywood films and television series.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    She travels the world and has a love home in Mumbai because of her work. However, her parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, remain in India's Silicon City. As a result, she continues to visit Bengaluru.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    So, whenever Deepika is in town, she makes it a point to visit a handful of her favourite sites. Veena Stores in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, is one such location.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Deepika had been by the store a few years back to sample the freshly cooked Idli-Vada. She went around 6:30 a.m. to avoid unneeded attention. The actress also shared a photo with Mr Pradeep, the proprietor of Veena Stores.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Deepika's parents live in Malleshwaram and frequent Veena Stores and CTR Dosa Corner. In several interviews, she has stated that her favourite dish is Rasam and that she enjoys home-cooked South Indian cuisine.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Ranveer Singh join BTS ARMY? Check out this VIDEO to know more (WATCH) RBA

    Did Ranveer Singh join BTS ARMY? Check out this VIDEO to know more (WATCH)

    Shah Rukh Khan opens up on his bond with Thalapathy Vijay; showers love on Rajnikanth vma

    Shah Rukh Khan opens up on his bond with Thalapathy Vijay; showers love on Rajnikanth

    Shah Rukh's epic reply to a fan reveals that Hrithik Roshan is inspiration for toned abs in Pathaan vma

    Shah Rukh's reply to a fan reveals that Hrithik Roshan is inspiration for toned abs in Pathaan

    Varisu trailer: Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's film a perfect family entertainer to watch THIS Pongal RBA

    Varisu trailer: Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's film a perfect family entertainer to watch THIS Pongal

    'Maine kaunse Manyavar ke lehenge pehenne hai': Ashneer Grover on being offered Virat Anushka in package vma

    'Maine kaunse Manyavar ke lehenge pehenne hai': Ashneer Grover on being offered Virat Anushka in package

    Recent Stories

    Did Ranveer Singh join BTS ARMY? Check out this VIDEO to know more (WATCH) RBA

    Did Ranveer Singh join BTS ARMY? Check out this VIDEO to know more (WATCH)

    Deepika Padukone Birthday 2023: A glance at the net-worth of the global Bollywood icon vma

    Deepika Padukone Birthday 2023: A glance at the net-worth of the global Bollywood icon

    Deepika Padukone HOT Pictures: A glance at the global diva's most sizzling pics so far vma

    Deepika Padukone HOT Pictures: A glance at the global diva's most sizzling pics so far

    Daily Horoscope for January 5 2023 Virgo Capricorn Scorpio Libra Leo Gemini gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 5, 2023: Good day for Aries, Taurus; be careful Sagittarius

    Numerology Prediction for January 5 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 5, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon