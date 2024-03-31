Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas jet off to LA with daughter Malti Marie; see video

Dotting daddy Nick Jonas asks paps to stay quiet as Priyanka Chopra was holding her sleeping daughter Malti Marie close while leaving Mumbai. The family have jetted off to LA after spending quality time in India

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are returning to Los Angeles after spending some quality time in India. The pair, who arrived in Mumbai earlier this month, were spotted celebrating the festival of colours with their family and friends in Noida before attending Mannara Chopra for her birthday party in Mumbai. This time, they brought along their daughter Malti Marie.



Priyanka, Nick, and Malti were recently spotted at the airport as they flew to Los Angeles after celebrating the festival of colours in Noida. As Nick Jonas exited the car, he signalled to the media to be calm so as not to startle Malti Marie. Priyanka Chopra clutched her kid tight as they walked inside.

Watch the video here.



Priyanka Chopra just revealed some exclusive photographs from her Holi party in India. In one of the images, Priyanka gives Nick a loving look while holding their baby Malti in her arms. Another video showed Priyanka sitting in Nick's lap listening to dhol rhythms. She also posted footage of her family members, including her cousin Mannara Chopra, dancing to dhol rhythms and Bollywood music. Later in their journey, the pair returned to Mumbai and attended Mannara Chopra's birthday party.



Priyanka and Nick arrived in Mumbai on different days, but they have been spending time together since. Priyanka was initially here for work, unveiling a new Bulgari shop and attending an Amazon Prime Video event, but she took some time off to spend with her family after Nick arrived. Malti accompanied the couple to the freshly opened Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Photographs from their visit went viral.

During her visit, speculations circulated that Priyanka had booked meetings with Sanjay Leela Bhansali to explore future projects. However, neither Bhansali nor Priyanka has responded to these rumours or been spotted together yet.