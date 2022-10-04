Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ lands in trouble; MP Minister warns Om Raut over teaser

    The makers of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Adipurush’ released the teaser-trailer of the film at a grand event held in Ayodhya on Sunday. Even before its release, the film landed in trouble as MP’s Home Minister warned director Om Raut over the teaser.

    Prabhas starrer Adipurush lands in trouble MP Minister warns Om Raut over teaser drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 4:24 PM IST

    Barely 48 hours after the release of its first teaser-trailer, Om Raut’s highly anticipated film ‘Adipurush’ seems to have already landed in some trouble. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has warned the makers of legal action. The minister, on Tuesday, said that action will be taken if the makers do not remove scenes of Hindu religious figures shown in a 'wrong'.

    Starring actors Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage, among others, ‘Adipurush’ is an upcoming film based on the epic ‘Ramayana’. The first teaser-trailer of ‘Adipurush’ helmed by filmmaker Om Raut, shows Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Ravan, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed ditches bra and underpants; covers body using painted glass

    Speaking to the media in Bhopal, the minister said, "I have seen the trailer of Adipurush. There are objectionable scenes in it. The dresses and look of Hindu deities as seen in the trailer were not acceptable.”

    Furthermore, Mishra raised objections over the portrayal of Lord Hanuman, played by actor Devdatta Nage. "Hanuman ji is shown wearing leather, whereas the description (in the scriptures) of the deity's costume is different... These are scenes that hurt religious sentiments. I am writing a letter to Om Raut to remove all such scenes from the film. If not removed, we will consider legal action," Mishra told the reporters.

    ALSO READ: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Couple looks like royalty in NEW PICS from Lucknow

    This is not the first time that the MP Minister has raised objections over a film’s content, warning filmmakers of legal action. Earlier in July, Mishra had directed the state police to register an FIR against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai over the controversial poster of her documentary 'Kaali'.

    Recently, another minister from the state, Vishwas Sarang, had also sought a ban on the release of Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer ‘Thank God’. Meanwhile, ‘Adipurush’ is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2023.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 4:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maja Ma review: Karan Johar left spellbound with Madhuri Dixit's performance sur

    Maja Ma review: Karan Johar left spellbound with Madhuri Dixit's performance

    Bigg Boss 16, Day 2 Fight over house duties between Tina Datta-Manya Singh, and Gautam Vig -Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sur

    Bigg Boss 16, Day 2 Fight over house duties between Tina Datta-Manya Singh, and Gautam Vig -Priyanka Chahar C

    Urvashi Rautela gives a flying kiss to Rishabh Pant on his birthday? watch the video here drb

    Urvashi Rautela gives a flying kiss to Rishabh Pant on his birthday? watch the video here

    Rashmika Mandanna recalls being attacked by trolls for kissing scene with rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda sur

    Rashmika Mandanna recalls being attacked by trolls for kissing scene with rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda

    Jr NTR is all praises for RRR director SS Rajamouli on receiving standing ovation in Los Angeles SUR

    Jr NTR is all praises for RRR director SS Rajamouli on receiving standing ovation in Los Angeles

    Recent Stories

    Centre tweaks rules to expand FM radio reach to Tier-III cities

    Centre tweaks rules to expand FM radio reach to Tier-III cities

    Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration process commences; know steps to register, details on PIN purchasing here - adt

    Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration commences; know how to register, details on PIN purchasing here

    Urfi Javed ditches bra and underpants covers body using painted glass drb

    Urfi Javed ditches bra and underpants; covers body using painted glass

    Bikers colliding into a moving truck shows why one should carefully open car's door; watch video here - gps

    Bikers colliding into a moving truck shows why one should carefully open car's door; watch video here

    Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger awarded Nobel prize in Physics AJR

    Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger awarded Nobel prize in Physics

    Recent Videos

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 playoffs: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals-ayh

    LLC 2022: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals

    Video Icon
    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon