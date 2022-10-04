Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ lands in trouble; MP Minister warns Om Raut over teaser

The makers of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Adipurush’ released the teaser-trailer of the film at a grand event held in Ayodhya on Sunday. Even before its release, the film landed in trouble as MP’s Home Minister warned director Om Raut over the teaser.

Barely 48 hours after the release of its first teaser-trailer, Om Raut’s highly anticipated film ‘Adipurush’ seems to have already landed in some trouble. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has warned the makers of legal action. The minister, on Tuesday, said that action will be taken if the makers do not remove scenes of Hindu religious figures shown in a 'wrong'.

Starring actors Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage, among others, ‘Adipurush’ is an upcoming film based on the epic ‘Ramayana’. The first teaser-trailer of ‘Adipurush’ helmed by filmmaker Om Raut, shows Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Ravan, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman.

Speaking to the media in Bhopal, the minister said, "I have seen the trailer of Adipurush. There are objectionable scenes in it. The dresses and look of Hindu deities as seen in the trailer were not acceptable.”

Furthermore, Mishra raised objections over the portrayal of Lord Hanuman, played by actor Devdatta Nage. "Hanuman ji is shown wearing leather, whereas the description (in the scriptures) of the deity's costume is different... These are scenes that hurt religious sentiments. I am writing a letter to Om Raut to remove all such scenes from the film. If not removed, we will consider legal action," Mishra told the reporters.

This is not the first time that the MP Minister has raised objections over a film’s content, warning filmmakers of legal action. Earlier in July, Mishra had directed the state police to register an FIR against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai over the controversial poster of her documentary 'Kaali'.

Recently, another minister from the state, Vishwas Sarang, had also sought a ban on the release of Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer ‘Thank God’. Meanwhile, ‘Adipurush’ is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2023.