    Pisasu 2 teaser out: Adrea Jeremiah looks impressive in Mysskin’s horror flick

    Directed by Mysskin, Pisasu 2 will be released in four languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

    Pisasu 2 teaser out Adrea Jeremiah looks impressive in Mysskin horror flick
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 29, 2022, 8:21 PM IST

    The much-awaited teaser of Tamil filmmaker Mysskin’s Pisasu 2 is finally out. The film’s teaser, starring Andrea Jeremiah in the lead role, was released on Friday. Pisasu 2 marks yet another trademark horror film of Mysskin. The film appears to be an intense horror flick as the teaser run through a series of short but spine-chilling shots.

    While sharing the news about the upcoming film’s trailer, Mysskin also shared an intriguing poster of Pisasu 2, featuring Andrea Jeremiah. The poster shows Andrea dressed in a white dress, sitting inside a dark room and a yellow spotlight that has been placed above her.

    Pisasu 2 is originally a Tamil film which will be dubbed in Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu. The film will not be released in Hindi. However, the announcement of the teaser has drawn enough attention from all the fans, especially those who love to watch a horror film.

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets pranked by Vijay Deverakonda; watch the hilarious video

    In the movie, apart from Andre Jeremiah, Mysskin has also cast actors Cooku with Comali fame Santhosh Prathap, Namita Krishnamurthy and Shamna Kasim (Poorna) in pivotal roles. Popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in the movie in a cameo role. However, his cameo has been extended by the makers.

    Mysskin’s Pisasu 2 is the second installation of his 2914 horror film Pisasu. The original movie starred actors Naga, Prayaga Martin, Radha Ravi, Kalyani Natarajan, and Harish Uthaman in pivotal roles. T Muruganantham’s production house Rockfort Entertainment has bankrolled Mysskin’s Pisasu 2 while the music has been composed by Karthik Raja.

    Watch the teaser of Pisasu 2 here:

    The Tamil filmmaker has carved a niche in making violent and dark films. However, his films also have a unique lyrical quality to them. Interestingly, apart from being a filmmaker, Mysskin has also been a part of a few movies as an actor that including Super Deluxe and Nandalala.

    ALSO READ: Malayalam Actor Vijay Babu case latest update: Did actress want to blackmail Vijay?

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2022, 8:21 PM IST
