Is Prabhas dating Kriti Sanon? Here's what Baahubali star has to say about his wedding plans and more

Prabhas' wedding is one of the hottest topics in the business. And guess what? When Prabhas appeared on Balayya's show Unstoppable, he was mocked about it.

Prabhas' love life has been one of the most talked-about things on the internet. He is frequently paired with his female co-stars. Be it, Anushka Shetty, in Baahubali, Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho, or Kriti Sanon in Adipurush.



Rumour mills have been humming for weeks with rumours that the couple is about to announce their engagement. Kriti, on the other hand, debunked the rumours on social media. (VIDEO)



At Nandamuri Balakrishna's chat programme Unstoppable, the Telugu actor addressed the relationship rumours. The presenter of the OTT channel, Aha, didn't waste any time in torturing (In a fun way) Prabhas with Kriti's name.



Nandamuri Balakrishna questioned Prabhas about his rumoured relationship with Kriti Sanon. Prabhas fans were excited to find out what Balayya and Prabhas would discuss in the episode. And that was a lot of fun.



During the same discussion, the host asked the 43-year-old actor when he planned to marry, to which he replied that he would marry after Salman Khan. In a game section, the actor was even prompted to phone his buddy Ram Charan, who likewise denied Prabhas was in a relationship.



The allegations of Kriti Sanon and Prabhas dating began after Varun Dhawan hinted at their connection while promoting her newly released film Bhediya. "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai," he quipped on the sets of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 while playing a game. "Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath," Deepika (Padukone) says.



"It's neither Pyaar, nor PR... our Bhediya just got a bit too wild on a reality programme," she said on social media, refuting the rumours. And his amusing dialogue sparked some hilarious rumours. Let me break your bubble before some portal publishes my wedding date. The rumours are false!"



