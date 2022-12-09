Pathaan: Deepika Padukone looks SEXY in golden monokini; Shah Rukh Khan shares 'Besharam Rang' song poster

Pathaan's first song, Besharam Rang, will be released on December 12, 2022. Deepika Padukone's first glimpse from the single has been unveiled ahead of its release by Shah Rukh Khan.

Pathaan is one of the year's most anticipated films. Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and John Abraham feature in the key roles. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on January 25, 2023.

Every Pathaan news excites fans, and now the creators of the action thriller film have disclosed that the first song will be released on December 12, 2022. A fresh Deepika still has been released ahead of the song's release, leaving her admirers excited.

Deepika is seen flaunting her toned body in the first look, wearing a golden monokini, and the song is set to be a peppy track once again.

In the pictures, Deepika wears gold hoop earrings, and light make-up with her glossy tresses left free in the air. Fans will see Shah Rukh and Deepika's on-screen chemistry.

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the Deepika’ hot poster and wrote, “#BesharamRang ka waqt aa gaya hai… almost! Song out on December 12!"

Confirming the same, director Siddharth Anand said: Siddharth reveals, “The first song of our film is releasing on Monday. It’s called Besharam Rang and it will present two of the biggest superstars of our generation Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in their hottest avatar yet."

Composed by Vishal-Shekhar, the number will drop online soon.

Pathaan also includes John Abraham in pivotal roles with Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. After the 2018 film Zero, this is SRK's return to the big screen. The film will be released in theatres in January of next year. In addition to Pathaan Deepika, she is working on Project K and Fighter.