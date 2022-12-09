Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pathaan: Deepika Padukone looks SEXY in golden monokini; Shah Rukh Khan shares 'Besharam Rang' song poster

    Pathaan's first song, Besharam Rang, will be released on December 12, 2022. Deepika Padukone's first glimpse from the single has been unveiled ahead of its release by Shah Rukh Khan.
     

    Pathaan Deepika Padukone looks SEXY in golden monokini; Shah Rukh Khan shares Besharam Rang song poster RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

    Pathaan is one of the year's most anticipated films. Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and John Abraham feature in the key roles. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on January 25, 2023. 

    Every Pathaan news excites fans, and now the creators of the action thriller film have disclosed that the first song will be released on December 12, 2022. A fresh Deepika still has been released ahead of the song's release, leaving her admirers excited.

    Also Read: SHOCKING Pawan Kalyan's fan writes a suicide note to Harish Shankar; here's what he wrote

    Deepika is seen flaunting her toned body in the first look, wearing a golden monokini, and the song is set to be a peppy track once again. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    In the pictures, Deepika wears gold hoop earrings, and light make-up with her glossy tresses left free in the air. Fans will see Shah Rukh and Deepika's on-screen chemistry.

    Also Read: Malaika Arora hits back at people who criticised her for dating 12-years-old younger Arjun Kapoor

    Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the Deepika’ hot poster and wrote, “#BesharamRang ka waqt aa gaya hai… almost! Song out on December 12!"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    Confirming the same, director Siddharth Anand said: Siddharth reveals, “The first song of our film is releasing on Monday. It’s called Besharam Rang and it will present two of the biggest superstars of our generation Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in their hottest avatar yet."

    Siddharth addd, “Besharam rang will present two superstars of our generation, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, in their hottest avatar yet. This will be the party anthem of the season.” Composed by Vishal-Shekhar, the number will drop online soon.

    Pathaan also includes John Abraham in pivotal roles with Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. After the 2018 film Zero, this is SRK's return to the big screen. The film will be released in theatres in January of next year. In addition to Pathaan Deepika, she is working on Project K and Fighter.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2022, 11:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Five key revelations in the Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' so far vma

    Five key revelations in the Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' so far

    SHOCKING Pawan Kalyan's fan write a suicide note to Harish Shankar; here's what he has written RBA

    SHOCKING Pawan Kalyan's fan writes a suicide note to Harish Shankar; here's what he wrote

    Priyanka Chopra co-star Celine Dion rare neurological disorder Important things you know about illness RBA

    Priyanka Chopra's co-star Celine Dion’s rare neurological disorder: Important things you know about illness

    Pongal 2023: Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Chiranjeevi to clash at Box office on Sankranti, next year RBA

    Pongal 2023: Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Chiranjeevi to clash at Box office on Sankranti, next year

    Malaika Arora hits back at people who criticised her for dating 12-years-old younger Arjun Kapoor; here's what she said RBA

    Malaika Arora hits back at people who criticised her for dating 12-years-old younger Arjun Kapoor

    Recent Stories

    Jio Phone 5G specs revealed online likely to have dual rear camera Is it launching soon gcw

    Jio Phone 5G specs revealed online, likely to have dual rear camera; Is it launching soon?

    Gaming The Game Awards 2022: 'Elden Ring' and 'God of War Ragnarok' win big

    The Game Awards 2022: 'Elden Ring' and 'God of War Ragnarok' win big

    Five key revelations in the Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' so far vma

    Five key revelations in the Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' so far

    Who will be the next Himachal Pradesh CM? Congress to decide in key party meet today; check details AJR

    Who will be the next Himachal Pradesh CM? Congress to decide in key party meet today; check details

    SHOCKING Pawan Kalyan's fan write a suicide note to Harish Shankar; here's what he has written RBA

    SHOCKING Pawan Kalyan's fan writes a suicide note to Harish Shankar; here's what he wrote

    Recent Videos

    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon
    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon
    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon