Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding date OUT: The couple to get married in Udaipur on THIS date

    Raghav Chadha, an AAP MP, and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra chose to marry in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding ceremonies will be held at the Leela Palace and The Oberoi Udaivilas on September 23 and 24.

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding date OUT: The couple to get married in Udaipur on THIS date RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 9:12 AM IST

    Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding ceremonies will take place at the Leela Palace and The Oberoi Udaivilas on September 23 and 24. Over 200 guests will be accommodated, and more than 50 VVIP visitors will attend the wedding events. Preparations for the wedding rituals in both hotels began immediately after the bookings were confirmed.  Several individuals will attend the wedding, including AAP supremo, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

    Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas will also attend. According to hotel sources, wedding festivities such as haldi, mehendi, and ladies' sangeet will commence on September 23. Following the wedding, there will be a celebration in Gurugram, Haryana.

    Also Read: Malaika Arora posts mysterious note amid breakup rumours with beau Arjun Kapoor

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding date OUT: The couple to get married in Udaipur on THIS date RBA

    Apart from the Leela Palace and Udaivilas, reservations have also been made at three adjacent hotels. Due to the importance of the VVIP guests, intelligence personnel performed checks at the hotels. Raghav and Parineeti visited Udaipur two months ago to inspect the hotel locations personally.

    Wedding details: 
    "Only close family members and friends will be staying there," the insider added. All premium houses surrounding the wedding location have been reserved for the other guests. It's going to be a spectacular Punjabi wedding. "The celebration will conclude on September 24," adds the source, adding that special arrangements are in place for "guests to indulge in all things touristy." Because so many politicians will be attending the wedding, hotels have been urged to step up security. The cops are conducting a reconnaissance mission to determine a security strategy."

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding date OUT: The couple to get married in Udaipur on THIS date RBA

    According to India Today, "They want to keep it as traditional and intimate as possible." Family rituals and customs are important to both families. This was also evident throughout their engagement. They want the same atmosphere during the wedding." 

    Also Read: 'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does 'action movies' to 'impress' his children

    The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on May 13 in Delhi at the Kapurthala House. Several politicians attended the ceremony, including Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, former government ministers P Chidambaram and Kapil Sibal, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 9:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India to Bharat: After Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut and Jackie Shroff react to ongoing debate RBA

    India to Bharat: After Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut and Jackie Shroff react to ongoing debate

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan's excited fans line up outside movie theatre at 2 AM to buy tickets; watch RBA

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's excited fans line up outside movie theatre at 2 AM to buy tickets; watch

    SRK takes sly dig at Saif Ali Khan in old viral video - WATCH vma

    SRK takes sly dig at Saif Ali Khan in old viral video - WATCH

    'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does 'action movies' to 'impress' his children vma

    'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does 'action movies' to 'impress' his children

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI presents Amitabh Bachchan with 'Golden Ticket' for VIP stands across India osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: 'Superstar of the millennium' Amitabh Bachchan gets 'Golden Ticket'

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news live september 6 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rains to lash Kerala; Yellow alert in 5 districts

    India to Bharat: After Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut and Jackie Shroff react to ongoing debate RBA

    India to Bharat: After Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut and Jackie Shroff react to ongoing debate

    Petrol diesel prices today: Check September 6 fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai and other cities AJR

    Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 6 fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai and other cities

    Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce: Here's what we know about their prenuptial agreement, net worth and more RBA

    Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce: Here's what we know about their prenuptial agreement, net worth and more

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan's excited fans line up outside movie theatre at 2 AM to buy tickets; watch RBA

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's excited fans line up outside movie theatre at 2 AM to buy tickets; watch

    Recent Videos

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon