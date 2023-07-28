'BRO The Avatar' Review: Is Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's Telugu film worth watching? Read THIS

Fans and movie buffs who managed to watch Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's movie 'Bro' a bit earlier than the rest reviewed the film through tweets on the micro-blogging site. Take a look

Bro, also known as 'Bro The Avatar', finally hit the silver screen worldwide on July 28. The film, which included power stars Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej as the protagonists, sparked much interest among viewers. Co-written and directed by Samuthirakani, who had acted and also led the original Vinodhaya Sitham and helmed the remake too. The film was rapidly arranged and shot. When the film was released in theatres, it was welcomed with a lot of enthusiasm.

Since the release date was revealed, fans have anticipated Bro with bated breath. The big day has finally here, and delighted fans couldn't wait to share their joy on social media. Fans and cinema aficionados who could see the film before the others said so in the form of tweets on the microblogging site. Here are a few examples of such tweets.

Cast of Bros

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, who has a significant role in the film alongside Sai Dharam Tej, the film also features key performances by Brahmanandam, Ketika Sharma, Priya Prakash Varrier, Subbaraju, Abhimanyu Singh, Mukul Dev, Ashutosh Rana, Vennela Kishore, Ali Reza, Rohini, Tanikella Bharani, Sameer Hasan, and Raja Ravindra. Urvashi Rautela wowed in a dance sequence as Sithra Manjari in 'My Dear Markandeya.'



Samuthirakani wrote and directed the film based on his original work Vinodhaya Sitham. Trivikram Srinivas, the writer-director, has made significant alterations to the script, which now deviates from the original. The film was produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla through People Media Factory in collaboration with ZED Studios. Thaman S. wrote the film's whole background soundtrack and music. Sujith Vaassudev and Naveen Nooli served as cinematographer and editor on the film, respectively.