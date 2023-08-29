Onam 2023: Malaika Arora drops photos with tasty Sadya spread, happy wishes for fans (PICTURES)

Making the festival of Onam 2023 more special and memorable this time, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora started her Onam celebrations by enjoying the sumptuous Sadya spread at her mom Joyce Arora's home with sister Amrita Arora and their friends. Malaika Arora recently dropped some lovely snaps of her Onam celebration at her mom Joyce Arora's residence, which are unmissable.

Onam festivities have already commenced at Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's maternal residence. Their mother, Joyce Arora, is known to prepare the tastiest Onam Sadya, which most celebrities love to relish. As the soiree and celebrations embarked, Malaika Arora recently gave her fans the sweetest surprise by dropping photos of her Onam 2023 celebrations with family, which gave out the family goals.

In the photo, Malaika Arora poses with her mother, Joyce Arora and sister, Amrita Arora, with their relative, making it a perfect family photo.

In this photo, Malaika Arora has posted the elaborate and sumptuous Onam Sadya feast prepared by her mom at her maternal residence.

In this picture, Malaika Arora's parents give an adorable pose standing at the dinner table where elaborate Sadya is ready and set.

In this photo, Malaika Arora is giving her fans and followers a glimpse at the delicious and mouth-watering Onam Sadya spread, which has banana chips, banana fruit, fried mirchi, pachadi, and a sweet.

In this photo, Malaika Arora gives fans a glimpse at the yummy and delicious veggie-filled Onam special lentil-based curry, which looks tasty.

Malaika Arora's mom, Joyce Arora, strikes a photogenic pose near their house gate with a radiant smile in a white saree with a golden border.

Malaika Arora again gives a hearty look at the lip-smacking Onam special Sadya spread to her fans, which looks delicious and gives happy wishes to fans.