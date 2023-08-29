Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam 2023: Malaika Arora drops photos with tasty Sadya spread, happy wishes for fans (PICTURES)

    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

    Making the festival of Onam 2023 more special and memorable this time, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora started her Onam celebrations by enjoying the sumptuous Sadya spread at her mom Joyce Arora's home with sister Amrita Arora and their friends. Malaika Arora recently dropped some lovely snaps of her Onam celebration at her mom Joyce Arora's residence, which are unmissable.

    article_image1

    Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram

    Onam festivities have already commenced at Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's maternal residence. Their mother, Joyce Arora, is known to prepare the tastiest Onam Sadya, which most celebrities love to relish. As the soiree and celebrations embarked, Malaika Arora recently gave her fans the sweetest surprise by dropping photos of her Onam 2023 celebrations with family, which gave out the family goals.

    article_image2

    Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram

    In the photo, Malaika Arora poses with her mother, Joyce Arora and sister, Amrita Arora, with their relative, making it a perfect family photo.

    article_image3

    Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram

    In this photo, Malaika Arora has posted the elaborate and sumptuous Onam Sadya feast prepared by her mom at her maternal residence.

    article_image4

    Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram

    In this picture, Malaika Arora's parents give an adorable pose standing at the dinner table where elaborate Sadya is ready and set.

    article_image5

    Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram

    In this photo, Malaika Arora is giving her fans and followers a glimpse at the delicious and mouth-watering Onam Sadya spread, which has banana chips, banana fruit, fried mirchi, pachadi, and a sweet.

    article_image6

    Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram

    In this photo, Malaika Arora gives fans a glimpse at the yummy and delicious veggie-filled Onam special lentil-based curry, which looks tasty.

    article_image7

    Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram

    Malaika Arora's mom, Joyce Arora, strikes a photogenic pose near their house gate with a radiant smile in a white saree with a golden border.

    article_image8

    Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram

    Malaika Arora again gives a hearty look at the lip-smacking Onam special Sadya spread to her fans, which looks delicious and gives happy wishes to fans.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's film creates record, becomes first movie with 6 am show at THIS iconic Mumbai theatre vma

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's film creates record, becomes first movie with 6 am show at THIS iconic Mumbai theatre

    Prateik Babbar celebrates 3rd anniversary with girlfriend Priya Bannerjee; kisses his soulmate in an adorable video ATG

    Prateik Babbar celebrates 3rd anniversary with girlfriend Priya Bannerjee; kisses her in an adorable video

    Onam 2023: Tovino Thomas, Lissy Lakshmi, and fellow Mollywood celebs embrace Spirit of Uthradam ATG

    Onam 2023: Tovino Thomas, Lissy Lakshmi, and many Mollywood celebs embrace Spirit of Uthradam

    Onam 2023: Here's how Malaika Arora enjoyed joyous festival with her mom, sister Amrita vma

    Onam 2023: Here's how Malaika Arora enjoyed joyous festival with her mom, sister Amrita

    Mammootty fans in Dubai, Kerala to celebrate actor's 72nd birthday with blood donation drive RBA

    Mammootty's fans in Dubai, Kerala to celebrate actor's 72nd birthday with blood donation drive

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Pakistan cricket team reveals new jerseys for Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup (Watch) osf

    Pakistan cricket team reveals new jerseys for Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup (Watch)

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: 7 movies to see with your siblings ATG

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: 7 movies to see with your siblings

    Onam 2023: PM Modi, Kerala CM, other political leaders extend festival greetings AJR

    Onam 2023: PM Modi, Kerala CM, other political leaders extend festival greetings

    No more work from home get back to office or else Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warns employees gcw

    'No more work from home, get back to office or else...' Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warns employees

    Eminem asks Vivek Ramaswamy to not use his music in US presidential campaign gcw

    Eminem asks Vivek Ramaswamy to not use his music in US presidential campaign

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon