OMG 2 teaser OUT: Witness Akshay Kumar's divine avatar as Jata Dhaari Lord Shiva in satirical comedy

After creating anticipation and hype in movie lovers and cinephiles for the sequel to the iconic hit film Oh My God (2012), makers have ended the long wait today by dropping an exciting teaser of the much-awaited satirical dramedy film Oh My God 2.

OMG! Oh My God was an iconic film which became a huge hit back in 2012 and also a film wherein Akshay Kumar proved his versatility to pull off any character with poise and finesse on the screens. Akshay Kumar has had recent not-so-great films. The die-hard Akkians and Akshay Kumar fandom wait for his smashing comeback on the big screens. This update will surely get a smile on the faces of fans and cinephiles. Akshay Kumar is ready and set to make audiences and fans fall in love with his superfine acting skills as Lord Shiva in the highly-awaited film Oh My God 2, a sequel to the iconic movie, Oh My God.

The film, Oh My God 2, has an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and others in key roles and is produced by Vipul Shah in collaboration with Cape of Good Films, Wakaoo Films and Viacom 18 Studios. The film's storyline is both written and directed by Amit Rai. The much-awaited teaser of the film is out now.

In the teaser of OMG 2, we witness Akshay Kumar's never-seen-before and intriguing look as the Jata Dhaari Lord Shiva, which has only amplified the zeal and thrill of cinema lovers, Akshay Kumar fans and audiences to witness him deliver a multi-layered and phenomenal performance on the celluloid and 70 mm screens. The storyline follows the story of Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi), whose shop is going in losses and also everyone in his family is in pain, and he is a devotee of Lord Shiva. To get justice, he daily prays to Lord Shiva. One day after feeling impressed with his prayer, Lord Shiva (Akshay Kumar) gets impressed and enters planet Earth in human form for his dearest devotee and bhakt.

Whilst Akshay's last few films failed to win hearts and impress audiences. But, seeing the hype, buzz and jubilance among audiences to see him on screens on August 11, we can say that maybe Oh My God 2 will be successful as a clutter-breaking film to get Akshay Kumar fans back to theatres. The excitement to see brilliant actors like Mirzapur 2 fame Pankaj Tripathi and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga fame Yami Gautam give exceptional performances on screens with Akshay Kumar's top-notch performance as Lord Shiva has multiplied the anticipation and zeal manifolds.

