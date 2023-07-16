Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neena Gupta attends Wimbledon match with her husband Vivek Mehra (Video and Pictures)

    Neena Gupta and her husband Vivek Mehra recently watched a Wimbledon match in London. The actress posted a video from the stadium on social media.

    Neena Gupta attends Wimbledon match with her husband Vivek Mehra (Video and Pictures) RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 1:03 PM IST

    Neena Gupta has had one of her fantasies come true! She appears to be an avid tennis fan, sharing a video of herself from the stadium, beaming with joy. The actress described it as a "dream come true." Neena attended the Wimbledon Women's Final on the 13th day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship, which was held in London.

    Neena shared a video of herself from the stadium where she is heard saying, "Hello hello hello. It was my dream to come to Wimbledon to see any one match. Jaise cricket me alag sa mahaul hota hai, yaha bhi alah sa mahaul hai but meri badi tamannah thi to to maine kaha poori karte hai. Thanks to my husband Vivek who got the tickets and we had a very nice time, hmne paas se dekha. Thankyou bye bye."

    Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas attend Wimbledon: Couple looks stylish as they watch tennis tournament in London

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

    Neena captioned the video, "A dream come true (sic)."


    Neena also shared a picture with her husband, Vivek Mehra, and wrote, "At the Wimbledon Women’s Final @wimbledon (sic)."

    Marketa Vondrousova won the Wimbledon 2023 Women's Singles Final by defeating Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court. An unseeded lady won the event for the first time.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

     

    Also Read: In Pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's road trip to Golden Temple Vellore is most relaxing

    On the work front: 
    Meanwhile, Neena Gupta was most recently featured in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. Mrunal Thakur, Angad Baedi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Kajol, and Kumud Mishra play important roles in the film. Neena has previously appeared in Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. She will also allegedly appear in the yet-to-be-announced Malayalam Disney Plus Hotstar series 1000 Babies.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2023, 1:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Karan Johar refers to lineage benefit in note penned to Shanaya Kapoor after she bags Mohanlals Vrushabha ADC

    Karan Johar refers to ‘lineage benefit’ in note penned to Shanaya Kapoor after she bags Mohanlal's Vrushabha

    BTS Jungkook sets new record as top K-pop soloist, dominates music charts with SEVEN ADC

    BTS' Jungkook sets new record as top K-pop soloist, dominates music charts with 'SEVEN'

    Kartina Kaif Birthday Special: Tiger 3 to Bharat, her recent blockbusters and upcoming films MSW

    Kartina Kaif Birthday Special: 'Bharat' to 'Tiger 3', her recent blockbusters and upcoming films

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas attend Wimbledon: Couple look stylish as they watch tennis tournament in London RBA

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas attend Wimbledon: Couple looks stylish as they watch tennis tournament in London

    Katrina Kaif turns 40: Glance at Tiger 3' star's net worth, cars, properties and more vma

    Katrina Kaif turns 40: Glance at Tiger 3' star's net worth, cars, properties and more

    Recent Stories

    7 key signs of Dyslexia: Understanding the common indicators MSW EAI

    7 key signs of Dyslexia: Understanding the common indicators

    Karan Johar refers to lineage benefit in note penned to Shanaya Kapoor after she bags Mohanlals Vrushabha ADC

    Karan Johar refers to ‘lineage benefit’ in note penned to Shanaya Kapoor after she bags Mohanlal's Vrushabha

    Amazon Prime Day sale MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 14 Apple Watch Series 8 more gcw

    Amazon Prime Day sale: MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 & more

    Madhya Pradesh: 4 men gang-rape woman, assault minor sister in Datia; BJP leader's son among accused snt

    Madhya Pradesh: 4 men gang-rape woman, assault minor sister in Datia; BJP leader's son among accused

    Stranger Things to Teen Wolf: 7 best teen supernatural shows on OTT MSW

    Stranger Things to Teen Wolf: 7 best teen supernatural shows on OTT

    Recent Videos

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon