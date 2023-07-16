Neena Gupta attends Wimbledon match with her husband Vivek Mehra (Video and Pictures)

Neena Gupta and her husband Vivek Mehra recently watched a Wimbledon match in London. The actress posted a video from the stadium on social media.

Neena Gupta has had one of her fantasies come true! She appears to be an avid tennis fan, sharing a video of herself from the stadium, beaming with joy. The actress described it as a "dream come true." Neena attended the Wimbledon Women's Final on the 13th day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship, which was held in London.

Neena shared a video of herself from the stadium where she is heard saying, "Hello hello hello. It was my dream to come to Wimbledon to see any one match. Jaise cricket me alag sa mahaul hota hai, yaha bhi alah sa mahaul hai but meri badi tamannah thi to to maine kaha poori karte hai. Thanks to my husband Vivek who got the tickets and we had a very nice time, hmne paas se dekha. Thankyou bye bye."

Neena captioned the video, "A dream come true (sic)."



Neena also shared a picture with her husband, Vivek Mehra, and wrote, "At the Wimbledon Women’s Final @wimbledon (sic)."

Marketa Vondrousova won the Wimbledon 2023 Women's Singles Final by defeating Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court. An unseeded lady won the event for the first time.

On the work front:

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta was most recently featured in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. Mrunal Thakur, Angad Baedi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Kajol, and Kumud Mishra play important roles in the film. Neena has previously appeared in Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. She will also allegedly appear in the yet-to-be-announced Malayalam Disney Plus Hotstar series 1000 Babies.