Nawazuddin Siddiqui house-help Sapna Robin Masih backtracks on her allegations against star

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. His personal life, however, is quite controversial. His house help Sapna has backtracked on her allegations against the star.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is quite a popular name in the Bollywood industry. He has been a part of some of the best films and proved his versatility with his acting skills. The actor grabbed all the limelight and made it to the headlines after reports of him abandoning his 20-year-old house help without food and water in Dubai came out.

According to reports, the house help was taken to Dubai in November 2022 on a tourist visa. The actor hired his house help, Sapna Robin Masih, in November 2022 so that she can take care of his minor children while they studied in Dubai. Now the actor brother Shamaas tweeted against his brother and spoken about the maid who took a u-turn and eventually gave a clean chit to Nawazuddin. But now there is a new update in the ongoing divorce case battle of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya as even their house help Sapna is involved in this mix.

In a shocking new update, Nawazuddin Siddiqui house help Sapna Robin Masih drastically backtracked on her comments against the actor. The reports published earlier did claim the actor left her stranded in Dubai without any food or money. After she went back on her statements, Aaliya Siddiqui lawyer Rizwan released a video shared by the actor's house help, thanking him for the help, she provided.

In the video, Sapna Robin Masih addressed Rizwan and thanked him for his help. Sharing her video, Rizwan tweeted, "I had not uploaded this THANK YOU video from Sapna. It says it all @Nawazuddin_S. She had also sent a lot of chats and recordings to show her sufferings. I am happy she got paid for her video issued in your support. At least the poor girl encashed the OPPORTUNITY."

Addressing Nawazuddin, the lawyer added, "@Nawazuddin_S video of Sapna in a full make-up shot at the airport with your representatives prompting her will not help. The poor girl prior to that shared everything to prove her ordeal. The evidences safely kept for future use. Influencing victims/witness does not help."

