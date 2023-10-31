Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Navya Naveli Nanda's romantic 'dinner date' with rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi goes viral - WATCH

    While 'Gehraiyaan' star Siddhant Chaturvedi and veteran global legend Amitabh Bachchan's grand-daughter Nanvya Naveli Nanda have always maintained silence and are tight-lipped on the rumours related to their dating, a new video of Navya Naveli Nanda going on a romantic dinner date with rumoured boyfriend and bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi went viral on Instagram.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

    Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is often stated and rumoured to be in a relationship with the grand-daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, who is clicked and papped in the company of the rumoured love interest. On social media, they subtly drop hints about their alleged romance, though they try to maintain a low profile. Despite their attempts to hide from the public, fans have picked up on the special connection between them.

    ALSO READ: Mathew Perry once confessed to having crush on Jennifer Aniston? Here's what we know

    Recently, the duo got clicked and papped as they stepped out for a dinner date with director Shakun Batra and mother of Navya, Shweta Bachchan. In the video, Shweta Bachchan is the first to exit the venue, in conversation with her friend. She was followed by Navya Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Shakun Batra. Navya and Siddhant are indulged in a casual conversation as they leave the venue.

    However, Siddhant pauses in between while Navya and Batra continue walking. Siddhant later catches up, and they all disperse and go away together in the same car. Navya Nanda looked stunning in a navy blue midi dress with a slit, paired with an open hairstyle and a handbag. Siddhant looked handsome in an all-black outfit. Check out the video here:

    A week back, when Siddhant shared a series of shirtless photos on Instagram, Navya wasted no time in giving her appreciation by liking them. The pictures, shared in an Instagram carousel, captured Siddhant lying on the ground, looking tired and groggy, with the caption jokingly referencing the infamous Monday blues, hinting at a feeling of lethargy associated with the start of the week. The like only adds to the noise surrounding their rumoured relationship.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui confesses about dating Nazila to Mannara Chopra; Here's what he said

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
