National Cinema Day: Brahmastra breaks advance booking records; beats Yash’s KGF 2

Friday, September 23, is being celebrated as ‘National Cinema Days 2022’ in India. On this day, as a gesture to celebrate India’s 75 years of Independence, the multiplex owners have decided to sell tickets for not more than Rs 75. Thanks to discounted ticket prices, audiences are queuing outside theatres to watch films such as Brahmastra, Chup, and Avatar.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, which was released in the theatres on September 9, has been minting a lot of money at the box office. Previously, there were reports that the National Cinema Day, which was to be held on September 16, was possibly shifted to a new date (Friday, September 23), so that there is no downfall effect on the collections of Brahmastra. The Multiplex Association of India, however, clarified that it was pushed on the request of various stakeholders for maximising participation.

Cut to the present, National Cinema Day has arrived, as India is celebrating it today, on Friday, and it seems that the day has had only a positive impact on Ayan Mukerji’s directorial film ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’. Going by the reports, the film has shattered the advance booking record as nearly six lakh tickets for the film were sold on National Cinema Day at three national chains of multiplexes.

On the occasion of National Cinema Day 2022, the Multiplex Association of India decided to sell movie tickets for Rs 75. This is to celebrate India’s 75 years of Independence. And looks like Brahmastra has well benefitted itself from this discounted ticket price!

Per the reports, nearly six lakh (advance booking) tickets for Brahmastra were sold on Friday. The film beat its own opening day collection figure, as it had sold three lakh tickets in advance for the days of its release.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Brahmastra’s advance booking collections on National Cinema Day 2022 have helped it beat the records set by Kannada star Yash’s blockbuster film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ which pre-sold around 5.15 lakh tickets.

While the pre-sale figures of Brahmastra reflect that people are more than willing to watch the film in the theatres for a discounted price, it may not have a major impact on its box office collection. It is expected that the film might make anything around Rs 3.5 crore on its 15th day in the theatres.