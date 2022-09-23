Aamir Khan’s daughter says ‘Yes’ to beau Nupur Shikhare; watch the romantic proposal here

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira, announced her engagement with beau Nupur Shikhare in an adorable post on social media. The star kid shared a video of Nupur’s proposal as Ira says ‘Yes’ to him. Watch the romantic proposal here.

    After dating for over two years, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, and her beau Nupur Shikhare, are now engaged! The couple took to social media to announce their engagement by sharing an adorable video from the proposal when Ira said ‘yes’ to Nupur in front of the whole world.

    The proposal was straight out of a Bollywood film. Ira was attending one of Nupur Shikhare’s cycling events during which he decided to go down on his knee and propose to his beautiful lady. Ira Khan didn’t think twice before saying ‘yes’ to Nupur’s proposal; the two instantly shared a kiss while the spectators cheered for the young couple.

    In the proposal clip that Ira Khan shared on her Instagram handle, she is seen standing in the audience as Nupur Shikhare walks up to her. He leaned in to kiss Ira, then went down on one of his knees before popping the question – “Will you marry me?” In no time, Ira replied, "Yes," as they kissed again.

    Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare shared the same proposal video on their respective social media handles with a caption that read: “Popeye: She said yes 🥰❤️
    Ira: Hehe☺️🤭😋 I said yes.”

    Soon after the clip was shared online, the couple started receiving congratulatory messages from friends and fans. Reacting to the post, Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara comment, “Omg congratulations!! 💃🏼💃🏼❤️.” Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend and model, Rohman Shawl also commented on the post saying, "Congratulations you two @nupur_shikhare @khan.ira." Another comment came in from Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ co-star, Fatima Sana Shaikh, who said, "This is the sweetest thing I have ever seen. Uff. @nupur_shikhare so filmy uff."

    Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare have been together for over two years now. They marked their second anniversary a few months ago, in June. The couple often shares glimpses and mushy moments of their life on social media.

