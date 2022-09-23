Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brahmastra Part One: Shiva: Ayan Mukerji REVEALS how much Ranbir Kapoor charged for the film

    Ayan Mukerji’s dream project ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has been minting a lot of money at the box office. The film marks the third collaboration between Ayan and Ranbir Kapoor. In a recent interview, Ayan revealed the fees that Ranbir charged for the mega-budget film.

    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ have surprised everyone with its collections. Going by the film’s box office collection, the Ayan Mukerji-directorial has been successful in ending the dry spell of Bollywood films at the ticket window. However, there are also some from the very film industry, who have questioned the collection numbers.

    ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is one of the most expensive films that have been made in recent times. With a stellar star cast and impressive VFX, the makers spent over Rs 400 crore on its budget. Amidst all the discussions over the film’s budget, Ayan Mukerji, in a recent interview, spoke about the fees that his lead actor-cum-best friend, Ranbir Kapoor charged for the film.

    During an interview, Ayan Mukerji revealed that Ranbir Kapoor did not take money for this film. Ayan reportedly said that the film has been made of their “very stubbornness and personal sacrifice”. And therefore, he said that it is true that Ranbir did not charge his fees for the film. Ayan also added that the film could not have been possible without Ranbir.

    Meanwhile, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ continues to earn a lot at the box office. This is one of the few films of this year which have collected a tremendous amount of money at the ticket window and continues to do so.

    According to the latest figures, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has collected Rs 3.10 crores on the 14th day. With this, the total earnings of the film have gone up to Rs 230.40 crore on the domestic front, whereas in terms of its worldwide collections, the film has already crossed Rs 350 crore mark.

    It is believed that due to Friday being National Cinema Day, there can be a tremendous jump in the earnings of the film. According to media reports, people are very excited to watch the film for Rs 75. However, whether this will have a positive impact on the film’s collections or not, will only be revealed by the end of the day when the ticket window closes.

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2022, 11:17 AM IST
