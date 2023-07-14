'The Crown' to 'Mad Men': Top 7 Historical Dramas on OTT

Discover the best historical dramas on OTT platforms that offer captivating narratives, rich historical settings, and compelling characters. Immerse yourself in different eras with these top-rated series.

The world of streaming platforms has opened up a vast array of content, including historical dramas that transport viewers to different eras. The historical dramas on OTT platforms offer captivating narratives, rich historical settings, and compelling characters that transport viewers to different periods. Whether you're interested in royal intrigue, ancient civilizations, or the tumultuous events of the past, these series provide an immersive and engaging viewing experience. So grab your popcorn and immerse yourself in the fascinating worlds of history through these remarkable shows.

Here are seven of the best historical dramas available on OTT platforms:

1. The Crown (Netflix)

This critically acclaimed series chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. With a stellar cast and impeccable production values, "The Crown" offers a captivating portrayal of the British royal family and the political and personal challenges they face throughout history.

2. Vikings (Amazon Prime Video)

"Vikings" is an epic historical drama that delves into the world of Norse mythology and explores the legendary figures of Viking culture. This gritty series follows the adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok and his clan as they raid, trade, and explore new lands.

3. Peaky Blinders (Netflix)

Set in post-World War I Birmingham, England, "Peaky Blinders" follows the exploits of the Shelby crime family and their rise to power. With its stylish cinematography, compelling characters, and gripping storytelling, this series offers a unique glimpse into the world of gangsters in the early 20th century.

4. The Last Kingdom (Netflix)

Based on Bernard Cornwell's "The Saxon Stories" novels, "The Last Kingdom" is set during the Viking Age and the formation of England. The series follows the life of Uhtred of Bebbanburg, a Saxon nobleman captured and raised by Vikings, as he navigates the conflicting worlds of Saxons and Danes.

5. Outlander (Starz)

"Outlander" is a time-traveling historical drama that combines romance, adventure, and historical events. The series follows Claire Randall, a World War II nurse who finds herself transported back in time to 18th-century Scotland. With its captivating storytelling and rich historical backdrop, "Outlander" has garnered a dedicated fan base.

6. Rome (HBO Max)

"Rome" is a lavish historical drama that brings ancient Rome to life. Set during the transition from the Roman Republic to the Roman Empire, the series follows the lives of both historical figures and fictional characters as they navigate the treacherous political landscape of the time.

7. Mad Men (Netflix)

While not set in a distant historical period, "Mad Men" offers a fascinating portrayal of the advertising industry and American society in the 1960s. This Emmy-winning series explores the personal and professional lives of the employees at the fictional Sterling Cooper advertising agency, providing a glimpse into the cultural and social dynamics of the era.

