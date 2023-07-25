Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Narayan Murthy acknowledges Kareena Kapoor's ignorance towards her fans, old video surfaces

    Narayan Murthy, the founder of Infosys, lambasted the well-known actress Kareena Kapoor Khan for not treating her followers with respect.

    Kareena Kapoor 'Ignored Fans' On Flight, Claims Narayana Murthy, Goes Viral. Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, and Kareena Kapoor. An old video of actor Kareena Kapoor being criticised by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy for ignoring her fans on a flight has gone viral. Mr. Murthy expressed his surprise at Kapoor's lack of acknowledgement towards her followers during a conversation at IIT-Kanpur. Even though Mr. Murthy's wife Sudha Murty attempted to defend Ms. Kapoor, the actor's involvement in the incident was described in detail as Mr. Murthy continued with his remarks.

    Narayana Murthy claimed he discovered he was sat next to Kareena Kapoor when flying from London to India. He claimed that several individuals walked up to the actor and greeted her, but she ignored them all. Murthy claimed that he spoke to everyone who approached him for his party. On stage with him, his wife Sudha Murty defended Kareena Kapoor by stating that as a Bollywood celebrity, she was presumably exhausted and accustomed to having millions of people clamour for her attention.

    “The other day I was coming from London, and next to me was Kareena Kapoor, sitting in her seat. So many people came to her and they said hello. She didn’t even bother to react,” said Narayana Murthy. “I was a little bit surprised. Whoever came to me, I stood up, we discussed for a minute or half a minute – that’s all they were expecting,” Murthy said.

    His wife, Sudha Murthy, came in between and said:  “She must have a million admirers. She must have been tired Murthy, a founder, a software person, will have maybe 10,000 (fans), but a film actor will get a million,” Sudha Murty tried to reason. 

    Nevertheless, Mr. Murthy persisted in speaking. That's not the problem. The problem is that you can reciprocate someone's devotion, even if you do it subtly. That, in my opinion, is really crucial. All of these are techniques to lessen ego, he clarified. Kareena Kapoor finished her 23rd year in the business last month. The actress posted a photo from one of her sessions along with the caption, "Today marks 23 years of my birth in front of the camera. And there are still 23 to go. Abhishek Bachchan and the actress co-starred in Refugee, which marked her Bollywood debut.

    The Crew, directed by Rhea Kapoor, will feature Kareena Kapoor next. The movie stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh.

    Being regular travellers and the millionaire founders of one of the biggest IT services firms in the world, Narayana and Sudha Murty have shared a number of amusing anecdotes about their journeys and the time they spend at airports and on aeroplanes. When Sudha Murty travels abroad, she usually brings a bag of food and utensils with her, she recently said on the Khaane Mein Kaun Hai? show. She has previously discussed how donning a salwar-kameez on a flight from London to Bengaluru resulted in aristocratic snobbery. 

    With their children Jeh and Taimur, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are living their finest life in Europe. The most recent image from their trip to Europe was posted by a fan account, and it shows Saif and Kareena relaxing by a lake with their boys Taimur and Jehangir. Mom Kareena can be seen grinning in the first image as she watches her husband and sons hold a fish in their hands. The family looks gorgeous in their cutest casual attire. Saif Ali Khan and young Jeh can be seen in the second image attaching bait to a fishing rod.

