MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi says her husband taught her cuss words in Tamil; see what the cricketer has to say

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, an Indian cricketer, and his wife Sakshi frequently make news for their close relationship. The duo continues to make their followers swoon even after being together for years. They recently released the teaser for their debut film, LGM: Let's Get Married in Chennai, and it's safe to say that the internet community was blown away by their chemistry. On social media, images and videos from the event are presently trending. The emcee of the event questioned Sakshi about if her spouse had taught her any Tamil words at the same time. She reveals, feeling self-conscious, that he has taught her how to speak "seri" (which means "okay") and "porai." The host prods her to continue when she indicates that she's finished, and she responds with "some bad words." In response, Mahi playfully claims that he hasn't taught her any foul language. Currently, fans are going crazy with their funny banter.

Fans couldn't stop thanking the couple for tugging one other's legs in the comment section of the video. For the uninitiated, their production firm, "Dhoni Entertainment," is all ready to begin their journey of making films. At the trailer event, Sakshi had mentioned that Chennai holds a very special place in her husband's heart while discussing why they chose to make their first production in Tamil. Ramesh Thamilmani is the director of LGM: Let's Get Married, which stars seasoned actress Nadiya, Harish Kalyan, and Ivana. The story revolves around a couple who wishes to wed and how, before the big day, the bride-to-be tries to establish a relationship with her mother-in-law.

