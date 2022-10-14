Monster: Mohanlal's film is all set to release on THIS date; it's a Diwali special

Mohanlal's followers and fans are in for a treat. In his much-awaited film, Monster, Lalettan will appear as Lucky Singh, a Sardar who wears a turban. The movie will release on October 21.

Malayalam movie Monster, a much-anticipated movie starring Mohanlal, will premiere this month. The film will be released in theatres on October 21, according to the producers. Udaykrishna wrote the screenplay, while Antony Perumbavoor is in charge of Aashirvad Cinemas' production.

A few weeks back, the movie's trailer was released, in which the video begins with an abduction investigation in which a woman's daughter and husband had vanished. The police learn about Lucky Singh as they work to solve the crime.

The police make multiple unsuccessful attempts to apprehend him, but he escapes their grasp. The suspenseful thriller offers all the ingredients of well-rounded entertainment, from incisive cinematography to the potent dialogue.

The real show-stealer, though, is Mohanlal's impressive performance as a Sardar, complete with spot-on Punjabi and costume. If the trailer is any indication, the superstar is prepared to give audiences another smash with this suspenseful cat-and-mouse chase story.

The film's fascinating storyline was written by Udaykrishna and directed by Vysakh. The film's cast, which Antony Perumbavoor supports under the auspices of Aashirvad Cinemas, includes Honey Rose, Lakshmi Manchu, Sudev Nair, and Jess Sweejan among others.

In addition, Mohanlal will star in Ram, directed by Jeethu Joseph, and appear as a RAW agent.

He has also agreed to participate in the intriguing initiative Vrushabha. The project, which is hailed as a magnum opus loaded with feelings, is scheduled to begin construction by May 2023. Love and revenge, two opposing emotions that govern the universe, will be the film's subject.

