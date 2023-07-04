Mission Impossible 7 advance booking: Tom Cruise's actioner film sells 25,000 tickets at PVR Inox

Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 has started its advance bookings on an optimistic note. It is heading towards becoming the actor's biggest opener in India by a margin. The film's trailer has already piqued the curiosity of fans and audiences who are counting the days left to watch it in theatres.

Tom Cruise is a globally noted and acclaimed action star of the world and has a fan following only a few are fortunate to have. The actor has given massive hits across five decades and is totally unstoppable. His much-awaited actioner-thriller film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, directed by Christopher McQuarrie and co-starring Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kerby and others, is being waited for by ardent Mission Impossible fandom and cinephiles. The intriguing trailer shows Tom Cruise doing all sorts of daring and logic-defying stunts flawlessly and with so much accuracy. Bookings for MI7 have opened in India, where the current response is encouraging and promising.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Sells 25,000 Tickets at PVR and Inox before film release:

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, scheduled to release on the 12th of July, 2023, has already sold 25,000 tickets for its extended first weekend in India, in PVR and Inox alone. Of the 25,000 tickets, 12,000 are for the opening day alone. Also, the opening day is a working Wednesday. The film is still over a week away from its release. These numbers suggest that MI:7, in all probability, can open bigger than Fast X in India.

It is important to note that Fast X is the highest opener and grosser from Hollywood in India this year so far. After MI:7, there is no other Hollywood film to challenge the India nett collections of Fast X, so this is probably the last film of the year that stands a chance. You can watch Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 at a theatre near you from the 12th of July, 2023.

MI:7's bookings in its domestic market are very good too. The film is projected to collect around 100 million dollars in its extended first weekend based on advance bookings and the rest depends on how it is received by the audiences.

