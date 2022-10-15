Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 16 Exclusive: Are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta dating? Here’s the truth

    Actor Priyanka Chahar Chaodhary and Ankit Gupta have been in the limelight for their rumoured relationship since the time they entered the Bigg Boss 16 house. While the actors have continued to maintain that they are nothing more than friends, Priyanka’s best friend and her co-star from ‘Udaariyaan’, actor Rashmeet Kaur Sethi, has revealed the truth behind their relationship.

    First Published Oct 15, 2022, 3:33 PM IST

    Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s cute chemistry inside the Bogg Boss 16 house has struck the chords with the fans of the reality TV show. Before entering the house, they made everyone fall in love with Tejo and Fateh’s jodi in Udaariyaan. And now, fans of the couple are rooting for them to become a real-life couple.

    Just as the show progresses, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s ‘relationship status’ has become one of the most discussed topics inside and outside the house of Bigg Boss 16. Their chemistry has sparked rumours about them dating in real life. While their fans want to see them as an official couple, the co-contestants of the house have also been talking about whether something is brewing up between the two or not.

    Amidst these speculations, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s best friend and her co-star from ‘Udaariyaan’, actor Rashmeet Kaur Sethi has revealed the truth behind the relationship status of the rumoured couple.

    In an exclusive conversation with Asianet Newsable, Rashmeet Kaur Sethi, who played the character of ‘Mahi’, and is the best friend of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, said that she (Priyanka) and Ankit Gupta are “not” dating. “Priyanka and Ankit are nothing more than best friends, that is what I know. I have seen them being friends from the start and then becoming best friends.”

    “Even if they have something between them, who are we to judge or question them? If they don’t want to tell people, then it is their choice. But from what I know, they are nothing but best friends. They are not the couple that everyone is talking about,” said Rashmeet Kaur Sethi, while rejecting all rumours about their relationship.

    While Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta may not be dating at present, what if they eventually do become a couple during their course inside the house? When asked Rashmeet Kaur Sethi how would she react to seeing them as a real-life couple, she said, “I have seen them as an on-screen couple where he played my brother and she played my Bhabhi. Seeing them as a real-life couple won’t be a surprise. If something happens on the show between them, then I would say, go for it; I will be cheering for them.”

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2022, 3:33 PM IST
