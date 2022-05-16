Meet Rakhi Sawant’s new boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani; actress gets BMW from her beau (Video)

Rakhi Sawant is well-known for her love of controversy! The woman who came to stardom after appearing on Bigg Boss has attracted a lot of attention, often for the wrong reasons. She recently earned the hearts of her fans by appearing on the reality show Bigg Boss 15.

Viewers learned about her now-ex-husband Ritesh throughout the course of the episode. However, things began to fall apart, and their marriage terminated with the programme's conclusion. Rakhi was spotted becoming upset on social media and in front of the cameras after the incident. Now, it appears that she has finally moved on with her life.

She has revealed that she is dating Adil Khan Durrani once more. The media darling introduced her new'sweetheart' to the paparazzi and said that she is dating him. Sawant has been posting sentimental videos of herself and Adil on her Instagram account.

Adil, in particular, has lavished lavish presents on his ladylove Rakhi. He gave him a luxurious BMW X1. You read that correctly. The Bigg Boss contestant tweeted a video of herself driving a BMW and expressed gratitude to Adil Khan for surprising her. Sawant wrote beside the video., “Thank you so much my dear friend @shellylather raj bhai and @adil__khandurrani for giving me such a great surprise !! Thanks a ton means a lot to me !! God bless.”

Meanwhile, Rakhi recently attended an award ceremony, where she made a video call to her lover Adil and displayed him to the public while posing for the cameras on the red carpet. Notably, the actress agreed to give him a kiss when the media requested it, and she did so.

The scandal queen had previously been seen with Adil, and the duo had posed for the paparazzi together. She told paparazzi that, “Meet my sweetheart Adil. Kya aap chahate hai ke hum dono ki jodi jaaye Bigg Boss mein? (Do you want our jodi to go in Bigg Boss?) He is my boyfriend.”