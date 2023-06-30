Meet Klin Kara Konidela; Ram Charan-Upasana share their baby daughter naming ceremony photos

Ram Charan and Upasana's newborn girl's name has been announced. Today was the naming ceremony in Hyderabad. The little mega princess will now be known as Klin Kara Konidela.

The newborn daughter of Ram Charan and Upasana has been named. Fans, well-wishers, and social media users were anxious to learn what the couple would name their first child. Klin Kara Konidela is the new name for the tiny mega princess. Everyone knows what Ram and Upasana will name their baby girl today. Fans were excited to find out what the couple will name their first child. Upasana has recently disclosed on social media that their daughter's name is Klin Kara Konidela.

The name is surely one-of-a-kind, and the mega-couple has picked it for their daughter. Upasanna says Klin Kara represents transformational and cleansing energy that can lead to spiritual awareness.

Upasana announced her newborn daughter's name on social media, along with a photo of the couple and the baby, who is not visible in the snap, with the baby's grandparents.

Her tweet read, "KLIN KARA KONIDELA Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big big hug to our daughters grandparents"

Klin Kaara, according to the Waltair Veerayya actor, is the embodiment of nature. In his tweet, he also stated that he is confident that his granddaughter will live up to the significance of her name and develop into a fine young lady. Chiranjeevi tweeted, "And the baby’s name is ‘Klin Kaara Konidela ‘.. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranama Nama.. ‘Klin Kaara’ represents an Embodiment of Nature.. Encapsulates the supreme power of divine Mother ‘Shakthi’ .. and has a powerful ring and vibration to it .. All of us are sure the little one, the Little Princess will imbibe these qualities into her personality .. as she grows up.. Enchanted !"

