Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige talks about India; here is what he said

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel studios' is all praises for India. He says that he feels ‘incredible happing’ looking at India’s love for Marvel films.

It is no secret that the Indian movie buffs are obsessed with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films. Be it the recently released Spider-Man: No Way Home or Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Ragnarok, Indians have given raging reviews for these films. And the same is also believed by Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal of Sony Pictures Producer Amy Pascal.

Speaking of the thunderous response that all the MCU movies, especially the latest release, Spider-Man: No Way Home, has received from the Indian market, Kevin Feige told Pinkvilla that it makes him feel ‘incredibly happy’. He said that India is one of the greatest movie-making and movie-going countries in the world.

Amy Pascal also had similar views about India. She said that Spider-Man shares huge popularity among its Indian fans, which is why the makers were excited for the film to be released in India. The film, ever since its release in India on December 16, has already crossed the whopping Rs 150 crore mark at the box office collection.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been in the news not only for the great picture that Jon Watts has directed but also for the leading stars of the film – actors Tom Holland and Zendaya.

The two actors – Tom Holland and Zendaya, who played the roles of ‘Peter Parker’ and Mary Jane’ in the Spider-Man franchise, are romantically involved with each other. In July this year, they both were seen hugging and kissing each other in a car.

Recently, during an interview, Amy Pascal revealed that she had warned Tom Holland and Zendaya against dating. She had asked the two co-stars to refrain from getting into a relationship, when they were roped in for the franchises years ago, saying it could hamper the film if things didn’t go down well between them.

The same advice was given by Amy Pascal to the other two Spider-Mans (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) for their respective ‘Mary Janes’ (Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone) also. However, she says, neither of the three Spider-Mans took her advice seriously. Tobey and Kirsten, and Andrew and Emma were also seeing each other during their respective Spider-Man movies.