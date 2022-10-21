Manish Malhotra Diwali Party: Kiara Advani, Janhvi, Katrina and many more celebs attended the bash (VIDEOS)

Manish Malhotra, a renowned designer, had a Diwali celebration at his home in Mumbai. Many Bollywood A-listers were seen arriving for the party in their glamorous avatar- take a look

Diwali is here, and Manish Malhotra hosted a lavish bash which many Bollywood A-listers attended were seen arriving for the event, including Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Shweta Nanda, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet and Jacky Bhagnani, Athiya Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D'Souza. Aishwarya Rai and her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, were also seen posing for the cameras.

Now that Diwali has here, Bollywood stars are hosting glam parties attended by the business's crème de la crème. Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi, and other celebrities turned heads at a magnificent Diwali party that Manish Malhotra gave to the Bollywood celebs on Thursday, October 20.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif arrived at the celebration in style. Katrina looked lovely in a green saree, while Vicky, as always, looked gorgeous in a traditional black outfit. The festive-best Kajol looked pretty in a black sequin saree.

BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in their holiday attire. In a crimson saree, Karisma looked gorgeous. Sara Ali Khan entered wearing a golden sequin lehenga and a choker.

Kiara Advani made a gorgeous entrance while dressed in a golden sari and blouse. She gave her lengthy hair a gentle curl and accessorised with little jewellery. She was beaming for the photographers.

Her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra caught up with her, looking dapper in a navy blue kurta combo and Nehru jacket. He showed off his chiselled forearms by rolling up his sleeves, grinning from ear to ear.

In a lehenga choli and chunari set with embroidery, Nora Fatehi looked divine. She complied gladly with photos while also making everyone's heartbeats quicken and calm down in unison.

As they came to the party, Ritesh and Genelia, one of Bollywood's cutest couples, set the bar for husband and wife objectives. Genelia mimicked Ritesh's stance by placing her hand on his chest and returning his hand around his wife's waist.

Shriram Madhav Nene, Madhur Dixit's spouse, also came. Early arrivals to the celebration were Neelam Kothari, Alvira Khan, Salman Khan's sister, Atul Agnihotri, and Anusha Dandekar. Neelam looked stunning in a red sequin outfit, and Anusha Dandekar looked lovely in a pink lehenga with a choker necklace added to it. Alvira and Atul Agnihotri smiled for the cameras at Manish Malhotra's home, looking gorgeous together.

Star kids such as Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Shanaya Kapoor also looked elegant and festive-ready in saris. Ananya also posed with her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. Rhea Chakraborty was also spotted arriving for the Diwali bash. She looked happier than before.

Additionally, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was noticeable. She was observed walking about in a purple sari and halter top. She was captivating in her classic avatar.