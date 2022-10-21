Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manish Malhotra Diwali Party: Kiara Advani, Janhvi, Katrina and many more celebs attended the bash (VIDEOS)

    Manish Malhotra, a renowned designer, had a Diwali celebration at his home in Mumbai. Many Bollywood A-listers were seen arriving for the party in their glamorous avatar- take a look

    Manish Malhotra Diwali Party: Kiara Advani, Janhvi, Katrina and many more celebs attended the bash (VIDEOS) RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 7:58 AM IST

    Diwali is here, and Manish Malhotra hosted a lavish bash which many Bollywood A-listers attended were seen arriving for the event, including Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Shweta Nanda, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet and Jacky Bhagnani, Athiya Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D'Souza. Aishwarya Rai and her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, were also seen posing for the cameras.

    Also Read: Paris Hilton goes desi on her India visit; see pics

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Now that Diwali has here, Bollywood stars are hosting glam parties attended by the business's crème de la crème. Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi, and other celebrities turned heads at a magnificent Diwali party that Manish Malhotra gave to the Bollywood celebs on Thursday, October 20.

    Also Read: Black Adam review: Not Dwayne Johnson, DC fans cheering for THIS actor

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif arrived at the celebration in style. Katrina looked lovely in a green saree, while Vicky, as always, looked gorgeous in a traditional black outfit. The festive-best Kajol looked pretty in a black sequin saree. 

    BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in their holiday attire. In a crimson saree, Karisma looked gorgeous. Sara Ali Khan entered wearing a golden sequin lehenga and a choker.

    Kiara Advani made a gorgeous entrance while dressed in a golden sari and blouse. She gave her lengthy hair a gentle curl and accessorised with little jewellery. She was beaming for the photographers.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra caught up with her, looking dapper in a navy blue kurta combo and Nehru jacket. He showed off his chiselled forearms by rolling up his sleeves, grinning from ear to ear.

    In a lehenga choli and chunari set with embroidery, Nora Fatehi looked divine. She complied gladly with photos while also making everyone's heartbeats quicken and calm down in unison.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    As they came to the party, Ritesh and Genelia, one of Bollywood's cutest couples, set the bar for husband and wife objectives. Genelia mimicked Ritesh's stance by placing her hand on his chest and returning his hand around his wife's waist.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Shriram Madhav Nene, Madhur Dixit's spouse, also came. Early arrivals to the celebration were Neelam Kothari, Alvira Khan, Salman Khan's sister, Atul Agnihotri, and Anusha Dandekar. Neelam looked stunning in a red sequin outfit, and Anusha Dandekar looked lovely in a pink lehenga with a choker necklace added to it. Alvira and Atul Agnihotri smiled for the cameras at Manish Malhotra's home, looking gorgeous together.

    u40arrq

    Star kids such as Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Shanaya Kapoor also looked elegant and festive-ready in saris. Ananya also posed with her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. Rhea Chakraborty was also spotted arriving for the Diwali bash. She looked happier than before.

    oljm7468

    Additionally, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was noticeable. She was observed walking about in a purple sari and halter top. She was captivating in her classic avatar.

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2022, 7:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Michael teaser Sundeep Kishan beast mode unleashed in film also starring Vijay Sathupathi among others drb

    Michael teaser: Sundeep Kishan’s beast mode unleashed in film also starring Vijay Sathupathi among others

    Late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred Karnataka Ratna posthumously on Nov 1 Kannada Rajyotsava snt

    Late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred Karnataka Ratna posthumously on Nov 1

    Hollywood Black Adam twitter review: Not Dwayne Johnson, DC fans cheering for THIS actor drb

    Black Adam review: Not Dwayne Johnson, DC fans cheering for THIS actor

    Hollywood Henry Cavill returns as Superman in the sequel of Man of Steel drb

    Henry Cavill returns as ‘Superman’ in the sequel to ‘Man of Steel’

    Pushpa 2 Allu Arjun film beats Salman Khan Tiger 3 Ormax Media list out RBA

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film beats Salman Khan's Tiger 3; rules Ormax Media list of ‘Most-Awaited films’

    Recent Stories

    7 Bollywood couples celebrating their first Diwali - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor sur

    7 Bollywood couples celebrating their first Diwali - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 21 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 21, 2022: Good day for Pisces, Capricorn; health of Aquarius may be affected

    Numerology Prediction for October 21 2022 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 21, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Paris Hilton goes desi on her India visit; see pics drb

    Paris Hilton goes desi on her India visit; see pics

    DefExpo 2022: IAF orders 70 India-made HTT-40 trainer aircraft worth Rs 6,800 crore from HAL

    DefExpo 2022: IAF orders 70 India-made HTT-40 trainer aircraft worth Rs 6,800 crore from HAL

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon