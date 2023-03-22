Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal to have two unique looks in much-awaited Malaikottai Valiban; know details here

    Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery's ambitious and much-awaited project Malaikottai Valiban is presently in its shooting stage. Here are some exciting updates on the film which is surely being touted as the biggest Malayalam actioner-thriller with an ensemble cast as fans have trained their eyes on the film.

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal to have two unique looks in much-awaited Malaikottai Valiban; know details here vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 9:55 AM IST

    Mohanlal goes for a complete track change in his acting career with quality and uniquely promising projects in the pipeline. The superstar of Malayalam cinema is finally joining hands with some of the most sought-after and maverick young talents in the Malayalam industry. 

    The first one in them all is the supremely talented director Lijo Jose Pellissery. The acclaimed filmmaker, who introduced an entirely new visual language into the industry, is teaming up with Mohanlal for his ambitious project, Malaikottai Valiban.

    ALSO READ: Happy Ugadi 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones this auspicious day

    As per recent updates, the legendary and nuanced Malayalam superstar-actor will don two different looks in Malaikottai Valiban, touted as a sports-based action thriller. For those unaware, Mohanlal is reportedly playing an aging boxing champion in the Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial. 

    If the reports are true then the superstar's first look in the film will feature him in a bulkier look, with a long beard. For his second get-up, Mohanlal plans to lose a few kilos for his second look at the project. Alleged and unconfirmed reports also suggest that he will finally bid adieu to his beard look, after a long gap of over five years, for his second get-up in Malaikottai Valiban. This news surely will pique curiosity of ardent Mohanlal fans across the globe.

    The action thriller is said to feature some of the finest talents of Indian cinema in pivotal roles. The grapevine suggests that legendary actor Kamal Haasan might essay a key role in the film, thus reuniting with Mohanlal after a long gap. Lijo Jose Pellissery's directorial project features a stellar and aptly selected star cast like Tamil actor Jiiva, Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait, Manikandan R Achari, Katha Nandi, Hariprashanth Varma, and others in the pivotal roles.

    ALSO READ: Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, and greetings to share with friends and family

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2023, 9:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hope it was my video Porn star Kendra Lust reacts to clip playing at Patna station gcw

    'Hope it was my video...' Porn star Kendra Lust reacts to clip playing at Patna station

    'Mean girl vibes': Reddit fans blast Deepika Padukone for being 'bitchy' to Katrina Kaif; see VIRAL comments vma

    'Mean girl vibes': Reddit fans blast Deepika Padukone for being 'bitchy' to Katrina Kaif; see VIRAL comments

    Emotional Georgina Rodriguez reveals how partner Cristiano Ronaldo stood by her after losing baby boy - WATCH-ayh

    Emotional Georgina Rodriguez reveals how partner Cristiano Ronaldo stood by her after losing baby boy - WATCH

    Bollywood songs no more available on Spotify Here is why gcw

    Bollywood songs no more available on Spotify; Here's why

    Pathaan on Prime! Know Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika starrer espionage-actioner-thriller OTT release date, time vma

    Pathaan on Prime! Know Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika starrer espionage-actioner-thriller OTT release date, time

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Police register 100 FIRs, arrests 6 over 'objectionable' posters against PM Modi AJR

    Delhi Police register 100 FIRs, arrests 6 over 'objectionable' posters against PM Modi

    11 killed, several injured after magnitude of 6.8 earthquake strikes Pakistan, Afghanistan AJR

    11 killed, several injured after magnitude of 6.8 earthquake strikes Pakistan, Afghanistan

    Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, and greetings to share with friends and family vma

    Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, and greetings to share with friends and family

    Happy Ugadi 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones this auspicious day vma

    Happy Ugadi 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones this auspicious day

    Daily Horoscope for March 22 2023 Taurus Virgo Libra Capricorn Leo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 22, 2023: Be careful Taurus; good day for Virgo, Libra

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon