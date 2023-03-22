Malayalam superstar Mohanlal to have two unique looks in much-awaited Malaikottai Valiban; know details here

Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery's ambitious and much-awaited project Malaikottai Valiban is presently in its shooting stage. Here are some exciting updates on the film which is surely being touted as the biggest Malayalam actioner-thriller with an ensemble cast as fans have trained their eyes on the film.

Mohanlal goes for a complete track change in his acting career with quality and uniquely promising projects in the pipeline. The superstar of Malayalam cinema is finally joining hands with some of the most sought-after and maverick young talents in the Malayalam industry.

The first one in them all is the supremely talented director Lijo Jose Pellissery. The acclaimed filmmaker, who introduced an entirely new visual language into the industry, is teaming up with Mohanlal for his ambitious project, Malaikottai Valiban.

As per recent updates, the legendary and nuanced Malayalam superstar-actor will don two different looks in Malaikottai Valiban, touted as a sports-based action thriller. For those unaware, Mohanlal is reportedly playing an aging boxing champion in the Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial.

If the reports are true then the superstar's first look in the film will feature him in a bulkier look, with a long beard. For his second get-up, Mohanlal plans to lose a few kilos for his second look at the project. Alleged and unconfirmed reports also suggest that he will finally bid adieu to his beard look, after a long gap of over five years, for his second get-up in Malaikottai Valiban. This news surely will pique curiosity of ardent Mohanlal fans across the globe.

The action thriller is said to feature some of the finest talents of Indian cinema in pivotal roles. The grapevine suggests that legendary actor Kamal Haasan might essay a key role in the film, thus reuniting with Mohanlal after a long gap. Lijo Jose Pellissery's directorial project features a stellar and aptly selected star cast like Tamil actor Jiiva, Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait, Manikandan R Achari, Katha Nandi, Hariprashanth Varma, and others in the pivotal roles.

