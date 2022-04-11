Malayalam megastar Mammootty is 'pride of Indian cinema'; fans must read this

Mammootty, a three-time National Award winner, is one of India's top actors. Only Amitabh Bachchan has more National Awards than him, and he is declared the "greatest actor the country has ever seen."

Born Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, he was later known as Mammootty with the release of his debut film, Anubhavangal Paalichakal, in 1971. Mammootty has completed five decades in the Indian cinema business, always yearning to play amazing, unusual roles onscreen.

What differentiates Mammootty's three National awards is that one of them is for a film in English-Hindi bilingual, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, which no other actor in Indian cinema has achieved. His impressive his fans by giving superhits films in languages like Tamil and Telugu which are not his mother tongue makes his journey even more special as very few Indian actors have managed this.

Having accomplished an unprecedented accomplishment in international cinema. He is reprising his role as CBI Officer Sethurama Iyer for the fifth time in 35 years in CBI – The BRAIN, which will be released this summer. Oru CBI Diarykurippu was launched in 1988, followed by Jagratha (1989), Sethurama Iyer CBI (2004), Nerariyan CBI (2005), and currently CBI 5- The Brain (2022).

What makes the achievement even more impressive is that the actor not only plays the same character but also depicts the same age in all of these films, which is unheard of in filmmaking.

Director K.Madhu and writer S.N.Swamy have likewise been constants across all five editions. S.N.Swamy, the guy who invented the persona of the astute CBI officer 35 years ago, had this to say about Mammootty's achievement. "It's astounding even for us when we watch him on TV; there's no change between 1988 and now, and we can't even tell the difference if we compare images. It's as though time has stopped. We've seen a lot of actors play James Bond throughout the years, but this guy just keeps going. His discipline and way of life are inspiring," he said

Swargachitra's CBI – The Brain follows Mammootty's greatest hit ever, 'Bheeshma Parvam,' which was just released, and his forthcoming OTT Premiere debut in 'Puzhu.'