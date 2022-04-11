Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malayalam megastar Mammootty is 'pride of Indian cinema'; fans must read this

    Mammootty, a three-time National Award winner, is one of India's top actors. Only Amitabh Bachchan has more National Awards than him, and he is declared the "greatest actor the country has ever seen."

    Malayalam megastar Mammootty is 'pride of Indian cinema'; fans must read this RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 2:49 PM IST

    Born Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, he was later known as Mammootty with the release of his debut film, Anubhavangal Paalichakal, in 1971. Mammootty has completed five decades in the Indian cinema business, always yearning to play amazing, unusual roles onscreen. 

    What differentiates Mammootty's three National awards is that one of them is for a film in English-Hindi bilingual, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, which no other actor in Indian cinema has achieved. His impressive his fans by giving superhits films in languages like Tamil and Telugu which are not his mother tongue makes his journey even more special as very few Indian actors have managed this.

    Malayalam megastar Mammootty is 'pride of Indian cinema'; fans must read this RBA

    Also Read: After Mammootty, Mohanlal; Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor receive UAE Golden visa

    Having accomplished an unprecedented accomplishment in international cinema. He is reprising his role as CBI Officer Sethurama Iyer for the fifth time in 35 years in CBI – The BRAIN, which will be released this summer. Oru CBI Diarykurippu was launched in 1988, followed by Jagratha (1989), Sethurama Iyer CBI (2004), Nerariyan CBI (2005), and currently CBI 5- The Brain (2022).

    What makes the achievement even more impressive is that the actor not only plays the same character but also depicts the same age in all of these films, which is unheard of in filmmaking.

    Malayalam megastar Mammootty is 'pride of Indian cinema'; fans must read this RBA

    Also Read: When Dulquer Salmaan tried to get dad Mammootty out of the house

    Director K.Madhu and writer S.N.Swamy have likewise been constants across all five editions. S.N.Swamy, the guy who invented the persona of the astute CBI officer 35 years ago, had this to say about Mammootty's achievement. "It's astounding even for us when we watch him on TV; there's no change between 1988 and now, and we can't even tell the difference if we compare images. It's as though time has stopped. We've seen a lot of actors play James Bond throughout the years, but this guy just keeps going. His discipline and way of life are inspiring," he said

    Also Read: When Keerthy Suresh met Mohanlal and Mammootty; here's what actress had to say

    Swargachitra's CBI – The Brain follows Mammootty's greatest hit ever, 'Bheeshma Parvam,' which was just released, and his forthcoming OTT Premiere debut in 'Puzhu.'

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 2:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KGF Chapter 2 vs Beast Shahid Kapoor Jersey release pushed to avoid clash with Yash and Thalapathy Vijay drb

    KGF: Chapter 2 vs Beast: Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey release pushed to avoid clash with Yash and Thalapathy Vijay

    Phule first look Pratik Gandhi, Patralekhaa roped in to play Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule drb

    Phule first look: Pratik Gandhi, Patralekhaa roped in to play Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule

    Alia Bhatt's '2 States' co-star Shiv Subramaniam passes away; read details RBA

    Alia Bhatt's '2 States' co-star Shiv Subramaniam passes away; read details

    KGF Chapter 2 Here is how much Yash aka Rocky will make from the movie reportedly drb

    KGF Chapter 2: Here’s how much Yash aka ‘Rocky’ will make from the movie, reportedly

    Is Vijay, Pooja Hegde's 'Beast' copy of Netflix's show 'Money Heist' and 'Gurkha'? Read this RBA

    Is Vijay, Pooja Hegde's 'Beast' copy of Netflix's show 'Money Heist' and 'Gurkha'? Read this

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus first foldable phone likely to be similar to Oppo Find N Report gcw

    OnePlus' first foldable phone likely to be similar to Oppo Find N: Report

    SC fixes timeline for filing claims of COVID compensation: Centre-dnm

    SC fixes timeline for filing claims of COVID compensation: Centre

    RPSC Rajasthan Police SI PET result 2021 declared Know how to check gcw

    RPSC Rajasthan Police SI PET result 2021 declared; Know how to check

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, RR vs LSG: Why is Marcus Stoinis a destructive batter as per KL Rahul?-ayh

    IPL 2022: KL Rahul hails Marcus Stoinis as destructive batter; here's why

    Kim Kardashian sis Khloe Kardashian celebrates daughter True Thompson 4th birthday in a purrfect way drb

    Kim Kardashian's sis Khloe Kardashian celebrates daughter True Thompson’s 4th birthday in a purr-fect way

    Recent Videos

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon
    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon