  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malayalam filmmaker KS Sethumadhavan passes away, Kamal Haasan pays tribute, check out

    Veteran Malayalam filmmaker KS Sethumadhavan passed away today. South superstar  Kamal Haasan has paid a tribute. Take a look at the same right here. 
     

    Malayalam filmmaker KS Sethumadhavan passes away, Kamal Haasan pays tribute SCJ
    Author
    Siddhi Chatterjee
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 24, 2021, 1:10 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Veteran Malayalam filmmaker KS Sethumadhavan took his last breath today at his home in Chennai. The famous director passed away at the age of 90. He was suffering from age-related issues. He is survived by wife Valsala Sethumadhavan three kids. The filmmaker is known for his work in the Malayalam cinema and has also received many awards. He has received ten National Film Awards and nine Kerala State Film Awards.  His 1991 Tamil directorial movie Marupakkam that had Sivakumar and Radha had got the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.     

    The brilliant director had introduced South actor Kamal Haasan to the Malayalam film industry. Kamal had taken to Twitter to pay an emotional tribute. He had written that KS Sethumadhavan had been the originator of the new wave cinema. He has been one of the fundamental keys to determining the quality of Malayalam cinema. He shall be remembered for his artistic achievements.      

    KS Sethumadhavan's birthplace is Kerala. He was born in 1931 and had started his career as an assistant director to K Ramnath after he had launched as an independent filmmaker. He had also directed his first south movie Jnana Sundari.    

    Also read: Kamal Haasan tests COVID-19 positive, here is how fans reacted

    KS Sethumadhavan has been known for getting Malayalam literature to the big screen. Some famous movies of the actor include Odayil Ninnu, Anubhavangal Palichakal, Oppol, Aranazhikaneeram and Achanum Bappayum to the big screen. These were known to be landmark movies in the Malayalam cinema. In the 30 years of KS Sethumadhavan's career that he had made 60 movies ranging from Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. He was given ten national awards and many Kerala state film awards. He was also given the  J C Daniel Award, which was the highest honour in the movie industry by the Kerala government in 2009. His last film was Venalkinavukal which was released in 1991.   

    Also read: 'Kamal Haasan is recovering well; condition continues to be stable': Doctors

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2021, 1:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Atrangi Re audience review: Dhanush takes limelight in Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan movie; check fan reactions

    Atrangi Re audience review: Dhanush takes limelight in Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan movie; check fan reactions

    83 audience review: Ranveer Singh adds feather to his cap, check how fans reacted SCJ

    83 audience review: Ranveer Singh adds feather to his cap, check how fans reacted

    Happy birthday Anil Kapoor: Workout videos of the actor which will motivate you to hit gym SCJ

    Happy birthday Anil Kapoor: Workout videos of the actor which will motivate you to hit gym

    Anil Kapoor birthday: Sunita once paid for his cab fare before marriage since Anil could not afford it drb

    Anil Kapoor birthday: Sunita once paid for his cab's fare before marriage since Anil could not afford it

    Radhe Shyam trailer Prabhas plays a FLIRTATIOUS character in this dreamy but tragic love story drb

    Radhe Shyam trailer: Prabhas plays a ‘FLIRTATIOUS’ character in this dreamy but tragic love story

    Recent Stories

    Popular South Delhi restaurant Diablo sealed for violating COVID norms, FIR registered-dnm

    Popular South Delhi restaurant Diablo sealed for violating COVID norms, FIR registered

    Omicron cases surge Restrictions that states have imposed gcw

    Omicron cases surge: Restrictions that states have imposed

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Mayank Agarwal heaps praises for Rahul Dravid, says the coach is a man who strives-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Mayank Agarwal heaps praises for Rahul Dravid, says the coach is a man who strives

    Punjab Pak-backed Khalistani terrorists behind Ludhiana court blast, reveal Intelligence agencies-dnm

    Punjab: Pak-backed Khalistani terrorists behind Ludhiana court blast, reveal Intelligence agencies

    Atrangi Re audience review: Dhanush takes limelight in Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan movie; check fan reactions

    Atrangi Re audience review: Dhanush takes limelight in Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan movie; check fan reactions

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon