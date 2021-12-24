Malayalam filmmaker KS Sethumadhavan passes away, Kamal Haasan pays tribute, check out

Veteran Malayalam filmmaker KS Sethumadhavan took his last breath today at his home in Chennai. The famous director passed away at the age of 90. He was suffering from age-related issues. He is survived by wife Valsala Sethumadhavan three kids. The filmmaker is known for his work in the Malayalam cinema and has also received many awards. He has received ten National Film Awards and nine Kerala State Film Awards. His 1991 Tamil directorial movie Marupakkam that had Sivakumar and Radha had got the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

The brilliant director had introduced South actor Kamal Haasan to the Malayalam film industry. Kamal had taken to Twitter to pay an emotional tribute. He had written that KS Sethumadhavan had been the originator of the new wave cinema. He has been one of the fundamental keys to determining the quality of Malayalam cinema. He shall be remembered for his artistic achievements.

KS Sethumadhavan's birthplace is Kerala. He was born in 1931 and had started his career as an assistant director to K Ramnath after he had launched as an independent filmmaker. He had also directed his first south movie Jnana Sundari.

Also read: Kamal Haasan tests COVID-19 positive, here is how fans reacted

KS Sethumadhavan has been known for getting Malayalam literature to the big screen. Some famous movies of the actor include Odayil Ninnu, Anubhavangal Palichakal, Oppol, Aranazhikaneeram and Achanum Bappayum to the big screen. These were known to be landmark movies in the Malayalam cinema. In the 30 years of KS Sethumadhavan's career that he had made 60 movies ranging from Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. He was given ten national awards and many Kerala state film awards. He was also given the J C Daniel Award, which was the highest honour in the movie industry by the Kerala government in 2009. His last film was Venalkinavukal which was released in 1991.

Also read: 'Kamal Haasan is recovering well; condition continues to be stable': Doctors