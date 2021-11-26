  • Facebook
    'Kamal Haasan is recovering well; condition continues to be stable': Doctors

    Actor Kamal Haasan who is admitted at Chennai’s Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre is recovering well. The hospital authorities on Friday afternoon said that the ‘Vikram’ actor’s condition is stable.

    Kamal Haasan is recovering well condition continues to be stable say hospital authorities drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 26, 2021, 7:28 PM IST
    On Tuesday, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan had tested positive for Covid-19. The actor was admitted to Chennai’s Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre. A statement issued by the hospital regarding Kamal Haasan’s health on Friday said that the actor is recovering well, and his health condition is also stable.

    Kamal Haasan’s daughter, Shruti Haasan, flew to Chennai to be by her father’s side while he is recovering. Meanwhile, AG Mourya, Vice President of Makkal Needhi Maiam has extended his gratitude to all those who have been praying for the speedy recovery of Kamal Hasaan.

    The 67-year-old actor had gone to the United States of America. Upon his return from the country, he had a mild cough, for which he underwent a Covid-19 test. Kamal Haasan was tested positive for Novel Coronavirus on Tuesday, November 23.

    ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan tests COVID-19 positive, here is how fans reacted

    Kamal Haasan is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The actor’s latest health updates issued by the hospital authorities suggest that he is recovering well, and his condition also remains stable – giving a sigh of relief to all his friends, family, and most importantly, his fans.

    Soon after his Covid-19 report was out, Kamal Haasan had immediately got himself hospitalised, further isolating himself there. He took to Twitter to inform about his medical condition. Kamal Haasan also had a word of caution for all his fans saying that none should be thinking that the virus has disappeared, rather people should be vigilant about it. The actor had also taken his vaccination shot against the virus.

    ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan to be first Indian actor to step into Metaverse, launch his own NFT collection

    Kamal Haasan’s news of testing positive of Covid-19 comes at a time when the US is already seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases. Several other countries have also started reporting of the Covid-19 surge, while many have imposed fresh lockdown to fight the virus. Many celebrities, including Kamal Haasan, have tested positive for Covid-19, recently. International pop singer, Bryan Adams, too tested Covid-19 positive on Friday.

    On the work front, Kamal Haasan will next be seen in the film ‘Vikram’. However, the film’s final shooting stands delayed due to the actor’s health condition. Apart from Kamal Haasan, ‘Vikram’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will also star actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2021, 7:30 PM IST
    Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai called 'bhabi' by Karan Kundrra, find out why SCJ

    EXCLUSIVE Jalebi actress Digangana Suryavanshi opens up on quitting TV and doing films SCJ

    Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth does not deserve your attention; 7 reasons why you should not waste money SCJ

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play bisexual woman; actress to work with BAFTA award winning director Philip John RCB

    26 11 Mumbai Attack: Akshay Kumar to Swastika Mukherjee; celebs pay emotional tribute to the heroes RCB

    Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai called 'bhabi' by Karan Kundrra, find out why SCJ

    2008 Mumbai Attacks Ex-NSG commando relives Operation Black Tornado 13 years later

    Karnataka This costly mistake by corrupt official Biradar's son led ACB to cut water pipes and seize cash-ycb

    Nation evolves through debates, discussions; protect judiciary from targeted attacks: CJI on Constitution Day-dnm

    Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India on December 6 for 21st India-Russia annual summit-dnm

    ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic assures fans of attacking football following Kerala Blasters' (KBFC) winless starts (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando, Glan Martins share their views ahead of FC Goa's clash vs Jamshedpur FC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 7): NorthEast United FC (NEUFC), Kerala Blasters (KBFC) share points in goalless draw-ayh

    26 11 Mumbai terror attacks The 60 hour siege that kept India on tenterhooks

    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel France England emmanuel macron boris johnson

