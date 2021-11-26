'Kamal Haasan is recovering well; condition continues to be stable': Doctors

Actor Kamal Haasan who is admitted at Chennai’s Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre is recovering well. The hospital authorities on Friday afternoon said that the ‘Vikram’ actor’s condition is stable.

On Tuesday, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan had tested positive for Covid-19. The actor was admitted to Chennai’s Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre. A statement issued by the hospital regarding Kamal Haasan’s health on Friday said that the actor is recovering well, and his health condition is also stable.

Kamal Haasan’s daughter, Shruti Haasan, flew to Chennai to be by her father’s side while he is recovering. Meanwhile, AG Mourya, Vice President of Makkal Needhi Maiam has extended his gratitude to all those who have been praying for the speedy recovery of Kamal Hasaan.

The 67-year-old actor had gone to the United States of America. Upon his return from the country, he had a mild cough, for which he underwent a Covid-19 test. Kamal Haasan was tested positive for Novel Coronavirus on Tuesday, November 23.

Kamal Haasan is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The actor’s latest health updates issued by the hospital authorities suggest that he is recovering well, and his condition also remains stable – giving a sigh of relief to all his friends, family, and most importantly, his fans.

Soon after his Covid-19 report was out, Kamal Haasan had immediately got himself hospitalised, further isolating himself there. He took to Twitter to inform about his medical condition. Kamal Haasan also had a word of caution for all his fans saying that none should be thinking that the virus has disappeared, rather people should be vigilant about it. The actor had also taken his vaccination shot against the virus.

Kamal Haasan’s news of testing positive of Covid-19 comes at a time when the US is already seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases. Several other countries have also started reporting of the Covid-19 surge, while many have imposed fresh lockdown to fight the virus. Many celebrities, including Kamal Haasan, have tested positive for Covid-19, recently. International pop singer, Bryan Adams, too tested Covid-19 positive on Friday.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan will next be seen in the film ‘Vikram’. However, the film’s final shooting stands delayed due to the actor’s health condition. Apart from Kamal Haasan, ‘Vikram’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will also star actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.