    Malayalam film 'Jailer' REVIEW: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan's thriller worth watching? Here's what audiences say

    Jailer Malayalam Movie Twitter Review: As the name suggests, Dhyan Sreenivasan, the hero, is a jailer who lives with criminals. Besides, Dhyan, the film features Manoj K Jayan and Divya Pillai. Jailer is directed by Sakkir Madathil.

    Malayalam film 'Jailer' REVIEW: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan's period thriller worth watching? Here's what audiences say RBA
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

    Jailer Malayalam Movie Twitter Review: Jailer, directed by Sakir Madathil and starring Dhyan Sreenivasan, hits theatres today. The title dispute with the Rajinikanth film 'Jailer' had earlier drawn notice to this Malayalam film. The directors had initially planned to release this film on August 10, the same day as Rajinikanth's flick. They then stated that the film's release date had been postponed to minimise misunderstanding.

    The film, which belongs to the period thriller genre, relates the story of an occurrence between 1956 and 1957. The hero, Dhyan Sreenivasan, portrays a jailer who lives with five criminals and conducts a fresh experiment on them, as the title indicates.

    Golden Village is a production company founded by NK Muhammad. The film also includes Manoj K Jayan, Sreejith Ravi, Nawaz Vallikun, Binu Adimali, Unni Raja, Jayaprakash, BK Baiju, Shashankan, Tiju Mathew, Shanthakumari, Ansi Vineesha, and child actors Vasudev Sajeesh Marar and Suryadev Sajeesh Marar. 

    Today, the film will be shown at 85 Kerala cinemas. It will also be available in the GCC. At the same time, Tamil Jailer is gaining popularity in Kerala. In light of this, director Sakkir Madathil said on his official Facebook page, "Malayalam Jailer is being released in Kerala and Gulf countries today... Everyone should observe and share their thoughts... For a long time, this image has been a source of frustration... "You, the audience, are the star of my film... "

    Let's see if the Malayalam film Jailer can please audiences and obtain additional screens in the following days.

