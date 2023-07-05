Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maamannan: Rajinikanth meets Mari Selvaraj; applauds Udhayanidhi Stalin's socio-political drama

    Rajinikanth, who just saw Maamannan, recently met director Mari Selvaraj and lavished accolades on the multi-starrer social drama. The movie features Lal, Azhagam Perumal, Vijayakumar, Sunil Reddy, Geetha Kailasam, Raveena Ravi, Ramakrishnan, and many others in key roles.
     

    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 8:15 AM IST

    Maamannan, a socio-political drama with a stellar cast and technical staff, has been a tremendous critical and economic success. The project, directed by respected filmmaker Mari Selvaraj, wowed audiences with its timely topic, great production, and stellar performances. The movie stars Udhayanidhi Stalin and legendary actor-comedian Vadivelu as the leads, with skilled actor Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist. Keerthy Suresh plays the female protagonist. Maamannan has now wowed some of the most well-known figures of the film business, including superstar Rajinikanth.

    Rajinikanth appreciates Maamannan and meets Mari Selvaraj
    The famous entertainer, who has always made it a point to view all essential films as soon as they are released, recently saw Maamannan at a private screening. As predicted, Rajinikanth is blown away by the film's production and performances, and he met with director Mari Selvaraj to thank him. The elderly actor, a major fan of Selvaraj's work, allegedly lavished praise on the film and its cast and crew when he saw the filmmaker at his home.

    Later, Rajnikanth took to his Twitter handle and penned a lovely note about the socio-political drama. "A wonderful work by Mari Selvaraj emphasizing equality. My heartfelt congratulations to him. My congratulations to Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi, and Fahadh Basil for their excellent performances," reads the superstar's post.

    Mari Selvaraj thanks Rajinikanth on Twitter: 
    Mari Selvaraj, who met Rajinikanth at his bungalow, was taken aback by the Jailer actor's incredible gesture. Later, the filmmaker resorted to social media to post some gorgeous photos with the superstar, along with a kind tweet. "I express my gratitude and happiness from the bottom of my heart to our superstar @rajinikanth sir, who welcomed my third film, Maamannan, with great love and appreciation, just as he appreciated my first two films, Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan," translates the director's Twitter post.

     

    About Maamannan
    Maamannan, as you may know, stars legendary actor Vadivelu as the eponymous character, an MLA from an oppressed minority in Tamil Nadu's Salem area. Maamannan's estranged son Athiveeran nicknamed Veera is played by Udhayanidhi Stalin, while his love interest Leela is played by Keerthy Suresh. Fahadh Faasil, on the other side, is portraying Rathnavelu, a feudal landlord from a dominating community.

    AR Rahman, the Academy Award-winning composer, wrote the project's songs and original score. Lal, Azhagam Perumal, Vijayakumar, Sunil Reddy, Geetha Kailasam, Raveena Ravi, Ramakrishnan, and many more star in crucial parts in the production. Udhayanidhi Stalin produces Mamannan under his own company, Red Giant Movies.
     

