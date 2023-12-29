Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Long live my hulk...', Akshay Kumar wishes Twinkle Khanna on birthday; drops hilarious UNSEEN video [WATCH]

    Akshay Kumar's heartfelt birthday wish for wife Twinkle Khanna! Celebrating her 50th, he shared a playful video, humorously portraying her as the "real Hulk." The post, flooded with love and laughter, captures the essence of their joyful relationship. Wishing Twinkle Khanna a fantastic birthday!

    Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle on Friday morning to extend birthday wishes to his wife, Twinkle Khanna, who is celebrating her 50th birthday today. The actor shared a heartwarming post along with a playful and amusing video featuring Twinkle.

    The video begins with a beautiful picture of Twinkle Khanna in an elegant white off-shoulder dress, posing against a scenic backdrop. Akshay Kumar captioned the picture, "Who I thought I married." The tone then shifts humorously with the text, "Who I actually married," introducing a funny clip of Twinkle Khanna playfully posing in front of a Hulk idol.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In the video, Twinkle humorously points to the Hulk idol, declaring it as an idol, before pointing to herself and proclaiming that she is the real Hulk. Her comical mimicking of the Hulk, coupled with her amusing expressions, adds a delightful touch to the birthday tribute. Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar expressed his love, saying, “Long live my hulk!! Thank you for adding so many years to our life through your humour. May God add many more to yours. Happy Birthday, Tina,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

    The post garnered reactions from celebrities and fans alike. Ayesha Shroff wished Twinkle a happy birthday with a hilarious comment, and Vindu Dara Singh playfully questioned, “Who's the Hulk now?” Netizens expressed their delight, with comments such as "this is so cute omg" and "Best way to wish."

    Earlier in the day, Twinkle Khanna shared a heartening video of her snorkelling adventure with Akshay Kumar and their children, Aarav and Nitara. In the accompanying caption, she reflected on turning 50 and the wonders of life, drawing inspiration from the character Dory in Finding Nemo with the mantra, "Just keep swimming."

    Here's wishing Twinkle Khanna a fantastic 50th birthday filled with joy and laughter!

