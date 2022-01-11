  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Lata Mangeshkar in hospital, tested COVID-19 positive; read details

    Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for coronavirus.

    Lata Mangeshkar in hospital, tested COVID-19 positive; read details RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 11, 2022, 12:17 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Singer Lata Mangeshkar was diagnosed with COVID 19 and is now admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. The 92-year-old singer is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).  A source close to the singer said, besides COVID 19, the singer is also facing some health issues related to age factor, doctors are closely monitoring the situation. In 2019, Lata Mangeshkar was earlier admitted to the hospital after breathing problems. Lata Mangeshkar's niece Rachna confirmed the news to a news agency, that the singer was having mild symptoms.

    In September 2021, Mangeshkar celebrated her 92nd birthday with close friends and family members. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said he prays for Mangeshkar’s “long and healthy life".

    Also Read: When singer Lata Mangeshkar was given slow poison, it was a close brush with death

    “Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility and passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long and healthy life,” Modi said in a tweet.

    Lata Mangeshkar also known as the nightingale of India was honoured with India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. She also won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France's highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, and numerous national and international awards. 

    In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artist in history. Lata Mangeshkar had reportedly sung more than 25,000 songs in 20 Indian languages between 1948 and 1974. Lata Mangeshkar is known for a few iconic songs like 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Aayegaa Aanewala', and 'Babul Pyare'.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2022, 12:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Bhavana Menon? 5 things her powerful social media post teaches us to fight injustice RCB

    Who is Bhavana Menon? 5 things her powerful social media post teaches us to fight injustice

    Here how Kendall Jenner reacted to trolls who criticized her sexy black dress RCB

    Here's how Kendall Jenner reacted to trolls who criticized her sexy black dress

    Javed Akhtar calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi security lapse an imaginary threat drb

    Javed Akhtar calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security lapse an ‘imaginary threat’?

    Hollywood Did Keanu Reeve book a private jet for friends co workers for The Matrix Resurrections Premiere Find out drb

    Did Keanu Reeve book a private jet for friends, co-workers for 'The Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere? Find out

    Hollywood Actor Dwayne Hickman popularly known for his role of Dobie Gillis passes away at 87 drb

    Actor Dwayne Hickman, popularly known for his role of ‘Dobie Gillis’, passes away at 87

    Recent Stories

    As COVID surge in Delhi private offices to have work from home yoga classes for COVID patients gcw

    As COVID surge in Delhi, private offices to have work from home, yoga classes for COVID patients

    Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara: 9 highest-paid actresses of South RCB

    Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara: 9 highest-paid actresses of South

    Govt to become single largest shareholder in Vodafone Idea will hold 35 dot 8 per cent gcw

    Govt to become single largest shareholder in Vodafone Idea, will hold 35.8 per cent

    Haridwar district administration bans devotees from taking holy dip on Makar Sakranti amid COVID surge gcw

    Haridwar district administration bans devotees from taking holy dip on Makar Sakranti amid COVID surge

    Jacqueline Fernandez trolled; netizens targeted her saying 'Your bodyguard looks better than Sukesh Chandrasekhar' RCB

    Jacqueline Fernandez trolled; netizens targeted her saying 'Your bodyguard looks better than Sukesh'

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC: Kerala Blasters is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon