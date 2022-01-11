BREAKING: Lata Mangeshkar in hospital, tested COVID-19 positive; read details

Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for coronavirus.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar was diagnosed with COVID 19 and is now admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. The 92-year-old singer is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital's intensive care unit (ICU). A source close to the singer said, besides COVID 19, the singer is also facing some health issues related to age factor, doctors are closely monitoring the situation. In 2019, Lata Mangeshkar was earlier admitted to the hospital after breathing problems. Lata Mangeshkar's niece Rachna confirmed the news to a news agency, that the singer was having mild symptoms.

In September 2021, Mangeshkar celebrated her 92nd birthday with close friends and family members. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said he prays for Mangeshkar’s “long and healthy life".

“Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility and passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long and healthy life,” Modi said in a tweet.

Lata Mangeshkar also known as the nightingale of India was honoured with India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. She also won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France's highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, and numerous national and international awards.

In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artist in history. Lata Mangeshkar had reportedly sung more than 25,000 songs in 20 Indian languages between 1948 and 1974. Lata Mangeshkar is known for a few iconic songs like 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Aayegaa Aanewala', and 'Babul Pyare'.