Kushi trailer OUT: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film blends Bombay, Alai Payuthey

The long-awaited Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu movie Kushi has a trailer, and it looks to have been worth the wait. The movie was originally scheduled for release in 2019, but Samantha, who is battling an autoimmune condition, was not feeling well. She began working on the set of the movie last year, and now that the shoot is through, the movie will debut on September 1. Mani Ratnam's Roja is mentioned in the trailer's opening. The movie is intended to transport you to an era when there were many romantic comedies and the biggest performers were often cast opposite one another in them. The meta conversation of Vijay Deverakonda, "In the market, they might have a different opinion of me but at heart, I am a feminist," is the highlight of the trailer.

The movie also stars Lakshmi, Rohini, Jayaram, Vennela Kishore, and Sachin Khedekar in addition to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha. The song Na Rojaa Nuvve, sung by the composer himself, has become a great hit and attracted a lot of attention for the movie, thanks in large part to the music of Hesham Abdul Wahab. Samantha has taken a vacation from acting in the interim.

She and her friend were last spotted in Bali. The actress has made the decision to take a year off from acting in films in order to focus on her physical and mental wellness. She will soon be seen in the prequel to Priyanka Chopra's American version of the Citadel series in India.However, Vijay Deverakonda, who failed miserably with Liger, is placing all of his faith on Kushi. Additionally, he is in the pre-production stages of two untitled films.

