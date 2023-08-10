Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Kumudini Bhavan' trailer out: Ambarish Bhattacharya, Ushasi Ray pair up for mystery series

    A brand-new Hoichoi series will team Ambarish Bhattacharya and Ushasi Ray. The series, which has been directed by Arkadeep Mallika Nath, stars Rishav Basu, Anashua Majumdar, and others. The show's trailer was released on 9 August.

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 5:16 PM IST

    The Kumudini Bhavan girls' hostel is the setting of a murder mystery, according to the trailer. Kumudini Bhavan, which is run by an elderly woman played by Anashua, is where several suspects are kept. There are disputes within the limits. "Anusree's character is extremely reletable and dynamic in spirit," Ushasi said to the media. It was an enormous honour to shoot with Ambarish da and Anashua di. I'll always be appreciative to the entire crew for making the entire process so enjoyable. Ambarish discussed his experience as Hochi, claiming that the show is quite exciting and will keep viewers glued to their seats. 

    Ambarish portrays a police officer who shows up to look into a murder. Ushasi enrols as a new boarder at the dorm with aspirations of becoming a detective like Byomkesh Bakshi. In the programme, Rishav portrays a mentally challenged person who resides on the hostel's upper level. He is Anashua's grandson. He isolates himself in his room to paint and only communicates with his doctor. He ends up being one of the suspects, and Ushasi and Ambarish begin to wonder if his impairment is real.  Check out the trailer here:

    Arkadeep is optimistic about this show and said that the title was decided after a lot of anticipation as it has a strong historical past. He revealed that he wanted to make a 'grippling thriller'. On August 28, the series is expected to be discontinued. Ushasi will be employed in Arkadeep once more at this time. He wrote Sundarbaner Vidyasagar, which featured Ushasi and Riddhi Sen together. Recently, the actress' Gora 2 was released, and reviews of her performance were favourable.Ambarish, on the other hand, is unable to take a break. He is promoting Dev's Byomkesh O Durgo Rohoshyo right now. Ambarish portrays Ajit in the movie, which will be released in theatres on August 11 and is directed by Birsa Dasgupta. 

