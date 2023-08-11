Kim Kardashian gets MRI scan for cancer and other diseases, which cost over Rs 2 lakh; read details

Kim Kardashian has pushed her 363 million Instagram followers to have a complete body scan and check for cancer. The reality star was overjoyed with the entire experience. Kim took to Instagram to share her experience with a Prenuvo machine, which she hailed as "life-saving" in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Alongside a picture of herself standing next to the machine, she wrote on Instagram: "I recently did this @prenuvo scan and had to tell you all about this life saving machine. The Prenuvo full-body scan has the ability to detect cancer and diseases such as aneurysms in its earliest stages, before symptoms arise. It was like getting a MRI for an hour with no radiation. It has really saved some of my friends lives and I just wanted to share."

Also Read: Jailer: 7 best Rajinikanth movies to watch during weekend

Kim stands directly next to the Prenuvo machine in the article's first photo, which has now gone viral. The second photo depicted the mother of four posing for a mirror selfie inside a washroom. However, not everyone agreed with Kim's notion of a complete body scan, and many condemned her because a full body scan with the equipment costs $2,499.

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth's Birthday Special: 7 interesting facts about him

"Kim, this is for the wealthy." "People can't afford food right now," said one. Another person stated, "The fact that the majority of society can't even afford insurance for a simple wellness checkup."

"Unfortunately, we regular people can't afford this type of preventative care," a third supporter remarked. Most insurance policies will not cover this."Another person commented in the comments section, "Love a billionaire recommending preventative care that is totally inaccessible to 98% of your fan base, total vibe."

Sheila Cosgrave Baylis tried out the Prenuvo machine in June of this year and provided details of her experience and the scan findings.

Kris Jenner, Kim's mother, got the scan for her birthday because she wants to live "to the fullest" like her 88-year-old mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon. "My birthday's coming up, and every time I have a birthday, I start focusing on my health and thinking about what I need to do to take care of myself and be the best that I can possibly be," she said on the family's Hulu show "The Kardashians." Getting this scan is critical because it informs me whether anything is going on inside that I should be concerned about."

The scan takes around an hour. "Yeah, 55 minutes alone is a dream come true," Kris joked. I haven't had 55 minutes alone since 1978."

"I plan on staying a really long time," she said in her confessional. Because of my busy existence, I require a lot of energy. Six children, twelve grandkids, and several additional people in my life require my energy and attention."