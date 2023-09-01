Kick REVIEW: Is Santhanam's film worth your time and money? Read THIS

Kick movie review: Santhanam's latest film Kick is produced by Naveen Raj under the banner of Fortune Films, directed by Kannada director Prashant Raj. Check out how social media users are reacting to the film.

Naveen Raj, under the umbrella of Fortune Films, produces Santhanam's flick Kick. Prashant Raj, a Kannada director, directed the film. Tanya Hope takes on the role of the female lead. Actors include Ragini Dwivedi, Kovai Sarala, Thambi Ramaiah, Senthil, Mansoor Ali Khan, Brahmanandam, Sadhu Kokila, Muthukalai, and many more. Arjun Janya created the soundtrack for this film, and Sudhakar Raj did the cinematography. Today (September 1), the film is released in theatres worldwide.

Santhanam recently told reporters, "Producer Naveen Raj and director Prashantraj came to Puducherry and narrated the story." I appreciate how the Tamil characters talk in the film. The filming began in Chennai and finished in Bangkok. This is unlike any other film in which I have previously been. This film is built on the notion of a girl and a boy's love ego.

Tanya Hope, the protagonist, is shown riding a horse in a song filmed in Bangkok. Tanya is an expert at horseback riding. The horse, on the other hand, will only listen if you speak Thai. Tanya will be pushed away if she climbs. Then we switched the scenario. Don't confuse this film with DD Returns, a horror comedy. This Kick will be unique. Instead of stating it's a Santhanam film, it should be called Prashant Raj's film."

