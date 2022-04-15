KGF Chapter 2 box office: Yash, Sanjay Dutt's film, likely to cross Rs 130 crore on day 1

KGF: Chapter 2, also called KGF 2 by Prashanth Neel, starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon, had a spectacular launch on April 14. The film is expected to gross more than Rs 130 crore on its first day.

Prashant Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon is off to a roaring start in the Hindi belts. On Day 1, the buzz was so intense that several centres were open 24 hours a day to capitalise on the great hype generated by the film and to meet the demand for the picture. Tier 2 and Tier 3 theatres went into overdrive, with a sizable crowd prepared to sit through the full film if seats were unavailable.

After being delayed several times, KGF 2 eventually hit the silver screen on April 14 in five languages. KGF: Chapter 2 is a sequel to the film of the same name, which Hombale Films' Vijay Kiragandur produced. According to trade observers, the action thriller would earn between Rs 130 and Rs 140 crore on its opening day. The Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 is expected to gross more than Rs 50 crore on its first day.

According to preliminary estimates, KGF 2 would have a record day one in the Hindi belts, with statistics likely to be in Rs. 52 cr to Rs. 54 cr net. KGF: Chapter 2 has outperformed every Hindi film in every circuit, but the catch is that the Hindi release has been limited in the South due to its release in state-specific languages, including Kannada in Karnataka, Malayalam in Kerala, Tamil in Tamil Nadu, and Telugu in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The half-holiday helped help the figure, but the picture would have done well even if there had been no partial holiday. As predicted by many movie trade viewers, the film has the potential to gross a mind-boggling Rs—500 crore in India during its four-day extended weekend.

KGF: Chapter 2 traces the story of Rocky's rise and his encounters with his enemies. Besides Yash and Sanjay Dutt the film also features Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, John Kokken and Saran.