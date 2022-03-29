KGF: Chapter 2: Unknown fact about Rocking Star Yash's film; fans must know

Actor Yash pens most of his dialogues for ‘KGF: Chapter 2! The film's trailer was launched recently in Bengaluru truly defined how this movie is going to be the biggest blockbuster of all time!



The massive trailer premiere event in Bengaluru was a huge success, with the actors sharing their experiences on 'KGF: Chapter 2'. With its trailer, KGF Chapter 2 shattered another record, garnering over 109 million views in 24 hours.



The trailer's superb cinematography, explosive action, and elegance in directing have wowed the audience, and they couldn't stop applauding the excellent performances by the cast, which includes Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.



Fans of Rocking Star Yash have flooded social media with their adoration for the larger-than-life Rocky, particularly the snappy phrases delivered so quickly by Yash. According to director Prashant Neel, Yash has authored a large percentage of his words in the sequel, who stated this at the trailer unveiling.



Chapter 1 shattered all Indian film records and expectations by combining a thrilling plot, mind-blowing action sequences, catchy music, and outstanding performers. With Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon's inclusion in its stellar ensemble, Chapter 2 is expected to break KGF 1's previous records.

Image: Still from the song

As the release date of the massive entertainment approaches, everyone is anticipating the big announcement. With the new trailer release providing another look in the action-packed picture and amazing performances, the anticipation for the film has reached a fever pitch!



Image: Still from the song

K.G.F.: Chapter 2 will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam on April 14, 2022, and is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. Hombale Films, an expanding pan-India production firm, plans to present some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-anticipated 'Salaar,' starring Prabhas.