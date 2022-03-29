Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KGF: Chapter 2: Unknown fact about Rocking Star Yash's film; fans must know

    First Published Mar 29, 2022, 4:37 PM IST

    Actor Yash pens most of his dialogues for ‘KGF: Chapter 2! The film's trailer was launched recently in Bengaluru truly defined how this movie is going to be the biggest blockbuster of all time! 
     

    The massive trailer premiere event in Bengaluru was a huge success, with the actors sharing their experiences on 'KGF: Chapter 2'. With its trailer, KGF Chapter 2 shattered another record, garnering over 109 million views in 24 hours.
     

    The trailer's superb cinematography, explosive action, and elegance in directing have wowed the audience, and they couldn't stop applauding the excellent performances by the cast, which includes Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. 
     

    Fans of Rocking Star Yash have flooded social media with their adoration for the larger-than-life Rocky, particularly the snappy phrases delivered so quickly by Yash. According to director Prashant Neel, Yash has authored a large percentage of his words in the sequel, who stated this at the trailer unveiling.
     

    Chapter 1 shattered all Indian film records and expectations by combining a thrilling plot, mind-blowing action sequences, catchy music, and outstanding performers. With Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon's inclusion in its stellar ensemble, Chapter 2 is expected to break KGF 1's previous records.

    Image: Still from the song

    As the release date of the massive entertainment approaches, everyone is anticipating the big announcement. With the new trailer release providing another look in the action-packed picture and amazing performances, the anticipation for the film has reached a fever pitch!
     

    Image: Still from the song

    K.G.F.: Chapter 2 will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam on April 14, 2022, and is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. Hombale Films, an expanding pan-India production firm, plans to present some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-anticipated 'Salaar,' starring Prabhas.

    Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films are presenting the film in the North Indian markets. Excel has produced blockbusters like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy, to mention a few.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    kpop Will BTS drop from performing at Grammys 2022 drb

    Will BTS drop from performing at Grammys 2022?

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Seth Rollins promised a match at WrestleMania 38 by Vince McMahon; fans begin Cody Rhodes memes-ayh

    WWE: Seth Rollins promised a match at WrestleMania 38; fans begin Cody Rhodes memes

    Dubai Expo 2020 Ranveer Singh teaches Malhari steps to Union Minister Anurag Thakur RBA

    Dubai Expo 2020: Ranveer Singh teaches ‘Malhari’ steps to Union Minister Anurag Thakur; video goes viral

    Will Smith says, 'I Was Wrong' apologises to Chris Rock on Instagram; read post RBA

    'I was wrong': Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock on Instagram; read post

    Academy Awards BTS surprises all with their Oscars 2022 appearance drb

    BTS surprises all with their Oscars 2022 appearance

    Recent Stories

    RIP Miguel van Damme: Cercle Brugge leads tributes to the Belgian goalkeeper snt

    RIP Miguel van Damme: Cercle Brugge leads tributes to the Belgian goalkeeper

    Ukraine war As another round of talks begin here are top updates gcw

    Ukraine war: As another round of talks begin; here are top updates

    Indore 'dancing cop' to train Ladakh police for traffic management - gps

    Indore 'dancing cop' to train Ladakh police for traffic management

    Will thrash them Russia Vladimir Putin after receiving note from Ukrainian President Zelenksyy gcw

    'Will thrash them': Putin after receiving note from Ukrainian President Zelenksyy

    India grabs opportunity to construct Sri Lanka wind farms after China shunted out - adt

    India grabs opportunity to construct Sri Lanka wind farms after China shunted out

    Recent Videos

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout snt

    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru

    Video Icon
    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers - ycb

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers

    Video Icon