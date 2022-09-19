KGF 2 star Yash to work with Shankar Shanmugam's next historical war drama; read details

Yash, a star of KGF 2, will collaborate with Shankar Shanmugam on a military drama based on the Valery Tamil novel. The budget is reportedly twice as large as Brahmastra.

One of India's top talents is now KGF 2 star Yash. According to recent rumours, he would work on a film with Tamil director Shankar Shanmugam. The news has really been around for a time. With Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, Shankar Shanmugham is working on the significant RC15 project.



This film is intended to be an action-packed, effects-heavy historical drama about a conflict. The producers intend to assemble all of the leading actors from the South Indian cinema industry. The movie's budget may be about Rs 1000 crores, which is more than Brahmastra's.

It may be more than Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, according to Navbharat Times. The cost of making that film was Rs. 650 crores. The idea of KGF 2 actors Yash and Shankar may potentially attract major producers from across India. The creators want to unveil a project that will go viral worldwide. It might be based on the Valari epic.

The producers will gather all the major actors from Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu film. Even Netflix and Karan Johar may join this project, according to rumours. KGF 2 brought about $1,200,000,000 worldwide. Fans went wild over Yash's film, which has become a cult favourite.

Shankar is a massive fan of KGF movies. He was all praise for KGF 2. He had tweeted, "Finally saw #KGF2 Cutting edge style Storytelling, Screenplay& Editing. Bold move to intercut action& dialogue, worked beautifully. Revamped Style of Mass 4 the powerhouse @TheNameIsYash Thanks Dir @prashanth_neel 4 giving us a “periyappa” experience. @anbariv Terrific to the Team (sic)."

KGF 2 makers are planning to make the third part as they hinted towards the film's end. But as of now, they are busy with other projects. This announcement is one the whole movie industry will wait for. S Shankar is known for films like Enthiran, Aparachit,