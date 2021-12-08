Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding film goes to Amazon Prime for THIS amount

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding telecast rights sold to Amazon Prime Video. The guests were asked to sign an NDA, as to sell their wedding telecast rights to this OTT platform

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's all set to tie the knot on December 9 at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan followed by a reception on December 10 in Mumbai. It is said that the wedding telecast rights are sold to Amazon Prime Video.

It was first reported that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had been reportedly offered a whopping amount of Rs 100 crore for their exclusive wedding footage for streaming purposes on a popular OTT platform. But now, according to the latest info, Amazon Prime Video has allegedly brought it for Rs 80 crore.

We all know the wedding will be a hit show; hence the OTT platform wants to make the most as there are a lot of fans who wish to witness their favourite actresses as 'I DO'. It was also said that because of the same the duo's wedding had been kept very private, and steps have been taken that no picture of video gets leaked.

According to a news website, the purpose behind the private wedding and the guests were to sign an NDA was to sell their wedding telecast rights to Amazon Prime Video to keep confidentiality.

Many Bollywood celebrities have reacted at the venue and celebrated dthe sangeet last night. Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Gurdas Mann, Simran Mundi, Shankar Mahadeva have made the event even more memorable. Now the Mehendi ceremony will take place in just a few minutes; special mehendi waala was called from Mumbai chosen by Kaushal parivar. Around 50 personalities have joined the celebrations so far, and more are expected to come on tonight or Thursday morning.

