  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding film goes to Amazon Prime for THIS amount

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding telecast rights sold to Amazon Prime Video. The guests were asked to sign an NDA, as to sell their wedding telecast rights to this OTT platform

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding film goes to Amazon Prime for this amount RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 5:07 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's all set to tie the knot on December 9 at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan followed by a reception on December 10 in Mumbai. It is said that the wedding telecast rights are sold to Amazon Prime Video.

    It was first reported that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had been reportedly offered a whopping amount of Rs 100 crore for their exclusive wedding footage for streaming purposes on a popular OTT platform. But now, according to the latest info, Amazon Prime Video has allegedly brought it for Rs 80 crore.

    We all know the wedding will be a hit show; hence the OTT platform wants to make the most as there are a lot of fans who wish to witness their favourite actresses as 'I DO'. It was also said that because of the same the duo's wedding had been kept very private, and steps have been taken that no picture of video gets leaked.

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: All you need to know about the couple’s Haldi and Mehendi Ceremonies

    According to a news website, the purpose behind the private wedding and the guests were to sign an NDA was to sell their wedding telecast rights to Amazon Prime Video to keep confidentiality.

    Many Bollywood celebrities have reacted at the venue and celebrated dthe sangeet last night. Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Gurdas Mann, Simran Mundi, Shankar Mahadeva have made the event even more memorable. Now the Mehendi ceremony will take place in just a few minutes; special mehendi waala was called from Mumbai chosen by Kaushal parivar. Around 50 personalities have joined the celebrations so far, and more are expected to come on tonight or Thursday morning.

    ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding Live Updates: Couple to resume work immediately post-wedding

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 5:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    How Kareena Kapor Khan, Soha Ali Khan wished Sharmila Tagore on her 77th birthday SCJ

    Here's how Kareena Kapor Khan, Soha Ali Khan wished Sharmila Tagore on her 77th birthday

    Happy birthday Dharmendra: Here's how Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Eesha Deol wished their dad SCJ

    Happy birthday Dharmendra: Here's how Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Eesha Deol wished their dad

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: VicKat to resume work immediately after wedding? drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: VicKat to resume work immediately after wedding?

    Big Bash League, BBL 2021-22: SpiderMan makes appearance during Renegades-Strikers game, scares off official (WATCH)-ayh

    BBL 2021-22: SpiderMan makes appearance during Renegades-Strikers game, scares off official (WATCH)

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding All you need to know about the couple Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: All you need to know about the couple’s Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies

    Recent Stories

    Mukesh Ambani's 5 ideas for next decade of connectivity in India-dnm

    Mukesh Ambani’s 5 ideas for next decade of connectivity in India

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Injuries to Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel give tough time to Indian selectors - Reports-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Injuries to Jadeja, Gill, Axar give tough time to Indian selectors - Reports

    How Kareena Kapor Khan, Soha Ali Khan wished Sharmila Tagore on her 77th birthday SCJ

    Here's how Kareena Kapor Khan, Soha Ali Khan wished Sharmila Tagore on her 77th birthday

    Lalu Yadav son Tejashwi Yadav to tie the knot soon engagement likely tomorrow in Delhi gcw

    Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav to tie the knot soon; engagement likely tomorrow in Delhi

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Leaders across party lines express grief over accident-dnm

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Leaders across party lines express grief over accident

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: FC Goa's Juan Ferrando on win vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "I'm still thinking of the last three games, how we improve from it" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - SC East Bengal's Jose Manuel Diaz on loss against FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4

    Video Icon
    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for 150 billion dollars over Myanmar hate speech

    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar hate speech

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Video Icon