Katrina Kaif threatened to call off wedding? Here's what Sam bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal revealed

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, one of Bollywood's power couples, have been happily married for nearly two years. However, in a recent revelation, Vicky shared a surprising anecdote about their wedding preparations. The actor, currently promoting his upcoming film "Sam Bahadur," disclosed that Katrina was on the verge of canceling their wedding.

During the shoot for "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," Vicky had completed half of the film when he decided to take a break for the wedding. The film's schedule demanded Vicky to return to the sets just two days after the wedding. However, Katrina intervened, asserting, "Toh fir mujh dhamki mil gayi thi ki tumhe do din baad set pe hi jana hai toh shaadi rehne hi do" (So, I received a threat that I had to go to the set just two days after the wedding, so let the wedding be).

Respecting his wife's wishes, Vicky refused the makers' request and reported back to the sets five days later, prioritizing his personal commitment over work obligations.

Despite their hectic schedules, Katrina expressed her desire to collaborate with Vicky on the big screen. Although the couple has worked together in ad shoots, they are yet to share the screen in a movie. When asked about the possibility of a joint project, Katrina shared that she finds the idea interesting, especially in an action genre film. She even suggested an intriguing face-off, envisioning a clash between characters Zoya and Vihaan from Vicky's hit film "URI."

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of "Sam Bahadur," a biographical war drama directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film, based on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, Govind Namdev, and others. "Sam Bahadur" is set to hit the screens on December 1st, coinciding with the release of "Animal," featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. Fans can anticipate a clash between these two highly-anticipated films at the box office.

