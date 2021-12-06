  • Facebook
    Katrina Kaif's besties Jasmin Karachiwala, Dr Jewel Gamadia to attend the grand wedding; read deets

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding has been the talk of the town for more than a month now. And it is reported the big day on December 9; here are some more details

    Katrina Kaif's besties Jasmin Karachiwala, Dr Jewel Gamadia to attend the grand wedding; read deets
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 6, 2021, 8:07 AM IST
    Wedding ceremonies for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to start from December 7, and the 'D' is on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Last night, we saw bride-to-be Katrina Kaif visiting her mother and sister's groom-to-be Vicky Kaushal’s residence.

    Katrina Kaif was papped, walking into Vicky’s building wearing a beautiful white ruffle saree with silver mirror work strappy blouse. Katrina's makeup was on point, with perfect eyebrows, mascara, blushed cheeks, and nude lip colour. She kept her long tresses open with a middle split. The actress compleated her look with big earrings and matching bangles. 

    Her mother Suzanne Turquotte, went in desi style, donning a green salwar suit. Maskless, Katrina made no efforts at dodging the shutterbugs or hiding her face; she was glowing and smiling at all.

    Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to have jungle honeymoon? Here's what we know

    It is now revealed that Katrina’s dear friend and fitness trainer, Jasmin Karachiwala will be attending her wedding. Not just that, Dr Jewel Gamadia, who is a holistic celebrity expert, and very close to the actress, will also be part of the private- wedding. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

    Sunday morning on December 5, Katrina was spotted at Dr Jewel Gamadia’s clinic with her beau Vicky Kaushal. Dr Jewel shares a long history with Katrina, and he is one of her dearest friends.

    The preparations for their grand destination wedding are in full swing. Katrina and Vicky will have a royal mandap, just like movies for their wedding rituals. Pre-wedding functions will start from today, December 6. There will be a cocktail dinner followed by Mehendi, which is on the 7th, and Sangeet on the 8th. It is reported that Vicky and Katrina will fly by chopper to avoid public and media madness. 

    Also Read: Is Katrina Kaif's brother 'Olympics Star' Michael Phelps? Here's what Google search says

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2021, 9:04 AM IST
