Much-awaited Vaathi official trailer out; witness Dhanush in new avatar battling with education mafia

Dhanush starrer Vaathi trailer ensures a hard-hitting social drama that throws importance and focuses on several issues that disturb the education system.

The trailer of much-awaited Dhanush starrer Telugu-Tamil bilingual SIR or Vaathi has got released. The film, directed by Venky Atluri, is being made under the leading production house Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas.

The trailer reveals that Dhanush essays the role of a government school teacher named Bala in the film. It shows that when the chairman of a private educational institution announces the adoption of several government colleges to provide better education to students in rural areas, Dhanush is one of the lecturers who gets sent in as a faculty. He then falls in love with a teacher, played by Samyuktha Menon, who believes that they will do some good for the college. However, Dhanush starts fighting against the education mafia when he realizes the real intention of sending them to rural areas.

Overall the trailer gives glimpses of action, masala, entertainment, drama, and an emotionally layered story. It has successfully piqued the curiosity of ardent Dhanush fans who have been waiting to witness him on celluloid screens after his Netflix hit and critically acclaimed film The Grayman wowed even global audiences and proved his versatility being a prominent and global, South industry star.

The trailer assures a hard-hitting social drama highlighting several issues that distress the education segment. The dialogues are packed with punch and are whistle worthy too. This specific dialogue, "Dabbu Elagaina Sampadinchukovachu… Kaanee Maryada Chaduvu Mathrame Sampadinchi Peduthundi...", uttered by Dhanush, is really compelling.

Vaathi or SIR will be hitting the theatre screens worldwide in Telugu and Tamil languages on February 17.

