Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kanguva: Suriya turns into a fierce warrior for his latest film; read more details

    On Diwali, Tamil star Suriya unveiled a stunning new poster, enchanting viewers and fans with a glimpse into the grand 'World of Kanguva.'

    Kanguva Suriya turns into a fierce warrior for his latest film; read more details RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 9:40 AM IST

    One of the most anticipated films for April 2024 is Suriya's highly anticipated period action epic, "Kanguva." "Kanguva," which promises an unparalleled cinematic experience, will be available in 10 languages and in two and three dimensions to engross viewers in its magnificence fully.

    Suriya shared a brand new poster of Kanguva. In the said poster, Suriya looks majestic as he is seen surrounded by horns of fire.

    Suriya shared the new poster of Kanguva with a caption that read, "Dear all wish you a Happy happy Deepavali." Fans were quick to shower love on the picture as one of them wrote, "Congrats for a mega blockbuster anna." "Suriya superstar," wrote another fan. "Mass Poster (sic)," read another comment.

    Also Read: 'Euphoria' producer Kevin Turen passes away aged 44

    Under the direction of the visionary Siva, who is known for producing blockbusters like as "Vedalam" and "Viswasam," this spectacle debuted a gorgeous new poster during the Diwali celebrations that captivated viewers with a glance into the magnificent "World of Kanguva." With his majestic and ferocious persona, Suriya grabs attention and sets the stage for an action-packed extravaganza destined to shatter cinematic conventions.

    Also Read: Are Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone ringing in their fifth wedding anniversary abroad?

    Kanguva Suriya turns into a fierce warrior for his latest film; read more details RBA

    'Kanguva' is a homage to Tamil culture, described as a tapestry weaved with human emotions, exceptional performances, and epic action sequences never seen before. Director Siva and the crew are committed to creating an epic that is larger than life and ready to enthral audiences everywhere with its stunning visuals.

    Devi Sri Prasad's musical mastery, which orchestrates the film's score and guarantees an engrossing audio experience, adds to its grandeur. Notably, the movie ushers in Bollywood superstar Disha Patani's Tamil film debut and celebrates DSP's return to Kollywood following a lengthy absence.

    Kanguva Suriya turns into a fierce warrior for his latest film; read more details RBA

    "Kanguva" is a cinematic adventure that redefines how we see historical sagas and goes beyond straightforward narrative. Studio Green and UV Creations produced it. This movie promises to change the definition of grandeur and leave its mark on the history of film.

    This story explores the mysterious death of a brave 17th-century warrior whose cause of death is unknown. 400 years later, contemporary medical professionals set out to discover the reason for the warrior's tragic end, arousing curiosity and conjecture around the upcoming two-part movie's premiere.

    Suriya brings five different characters to life, including Arathar, Venkatetar, Mandakar, Mukatar, and Preumanathar, at the centre of this gripping tale. With each identity carrying a crucial component of the complex jigsaw, a cinematic journey spanning ages is promised, revealing the deep interweave of history, mystery, and fate.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 9:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Tiger 3' box office collection Day 2: Yash Raj's spy thriller enters Rs 100 crore club RKK

    'Tiger 3' box office collection Day 2: Yash Raj's spy thriller enters Rs 100 crore club

    'Euphoria' producer Kevin Turen passes away aged 44 RKK

    'Euphoria' producer Kevin Turen passes away aged 44

    Tiger 3' box office: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer emerges as all-time highest international opener SHG

    'Tiger 3' box office: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer emerges as all-time highest international opener

    Badshah clarifies his ongoing 'relationship rumours' with Mrunal Thakur; shares a cryptic note vma

    Badshah clarifies his ongoing 'relationship rumours' with Mrunal Thakur; shares a cryptic note

    Kareena Kapoor's savage reply to Karan Johar asking if Deepika is her 'competition' is unmissable - READ vma

    Kareena Kapoor's savage reply to Karan Johar asking if Deepika is her 'competition' is unmissable - READ

    Recent Stories

    Bhai Dooj 2023: 6 important rituals to keep in mind RKK

    Bhai Dooj 2023: 6 important rituals to keep in mind

    Karnataka: BESCOM hikes electricity bill by 85p per unit starting December vkp

    Karnataka: BESCOM hikes electricity bill by 85p per unit starting December

    While Kerala awaits Aluva rape and murder sentencing, justice eludes another 6-year-old in Idukki rkn

    While Kerala awaits Aluva rape and murder sentencing, justice eludes another 6-year-old in Idukki

    Schools and colleges closed as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry grapple with intense rainfall; check details AJR

    Schools and colleges closed as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry grapple with intense rainfall; check details

    'Tiger 3' box office collection Day 2: Yash Raj's spy thriller enters Rs 100 crore club RKK

    'Tiger 3' box office collection Day 2: Yash Raj's spy thriller enters Rs 100 crore club

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon