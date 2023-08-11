Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Emergency' to bag all awards in 2024: Anupam Kher

While Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut Emergency made quite an impression with its teaser, fans have been eager to see more. Anupam Kher, one of the film's performers, has made a huge assertion about the historical drama ahead of its November 24th premiere. Anupam recently stated at an award ceremony that the film will be the biggest hit of 2023. He even predicted that the picture would win every award next year.Anupam recently stated at an award presentation, "After working on Kangana's film, I am confident that Emergency will sweep all awards at all functions next year." Kangana has done an outstanding job as both a director and a performer in the film. I urge people not to have any expectations because Emergency will exceed even the most lofty of them." Kangana Ranaut's film is one of the most anticipated in the slate of new films slated to be released in 2023 and 2024.

Kangana Ranaut has announced that her highly anticipated film 'Emergency' would be released in June. Kangana Ranaut will play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film, which is set to be released in theatres on November 24, 2023. 'Emergency' is a film that dives into former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's incredible political journey. The film depicts her tenacity in the face of adversity by depicting the events that occurred in 1975 and changed the direction of India's history.

Indira Gandhi, the daughter of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, served as the country's third Prime Minister and remains the only female to have held this prestigious office. Kangana also tweeted a teaser for the film 'Emergency' on Twitter, captioning it "A protector or a Dictator?" Witness the worst period in our history when our nation's leader waged war on its people. #Emergency will be released internationally on November 24th." The video announcement comes 48 years after the Prime Minister declared a state of emergency across the country. Fans were ecstatic at the teaser's release, with one person saying, "I want to see this movie.. been waiting for so long now.. treat this tweet as a #Emergency too @KanganaTeam."

